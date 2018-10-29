Britain’s generational fightback

This article is part of a series of articles written by candidates for the Progress strategy board elections. The publishing of this article is not an endorsement of the candidate. You can read David Harley’s candidate statement here

The fight to ‘re-order the world around us’ begins now, writes David Harley

We shouldn’t kid ourselves that the turmoil is going to end on 29 March next year. You thought it couldn’t get any worse? Let me put it to you gently: Britain’s problems – the structural problems of its economy, its social divisions and the inadequacy of our institutions – are much more deeply rooted than the mad vagaries of deals or no deals on Brexit, and may well take years to fully resolve.

What we are living in this period of our history is a perfect reflection of Gramsci’s definition of a crisis, as described in his Prison Notebooks: ‘The crisis consists precisely in the fact that the old is dying and the new cannot be born; in this interregnum a great variety of morbid symptoms appear’.

Tony Blair – probably a reference closer to the hearts of most Progress members than the Italian Marxist philosopher – made the same point, but more positively, in his unforgettable conference speech in 2001, three weeks after the carnage of 9/11 in New York: ‘The kaleidoscope has been shaken. The pieces are in flux. Soon they will settle again. Before they do, let us re-order the world around us’.

That is the challenge facing the Labour party and Progress – to start reordering the world around us before the malignant forces of populism and crass prejudice gain the upper hand.

A lot of today’s problems are about culture, about failing to see beyond our collective nose, and not understanding that others perceive our national worldview as increasingly delusional.

In a recent interview, Angela Merkel confided that one of her favourite books was Sleepwalkers – How Europe Went to War in 1914 by the historian Christopher Clark, who recounts how ‘Providence dictates with the assurance of a sleepwalker’. Merkel didn’t explicitly draw any parallels with today’s Europe: she didn’t have to.

None of these warnings are intended to run Britain down. On the contrary, like many others I largely buy into the notion of British exceptionalism, but in a folksy, affectionate way. Who after all could dare to dispute Shakespeare’s lyrical definition (surely tongue-in-cheek) of ‘this sceptred isle … this other Eden, demi-paradise …This happy breed of men, this precious stone set in a silver sea.’ Our geography and our history have objectively set us apart in many ways from our continental neighbours. Inhabitants of islands have special traits, the social anthropologists tell us, and tend to value pride and self-sufficiency.

For some time now the breed of men and women are no longer happy. When did it all start to go wrong? When did justifiable pride in our history and national character give way to what is essentially English nationalism wrapped up in a Union Jack? We have reached yet another ultimate point of absurdity when the ultra-Brexiteers no longer hide their view that the dismemberment of the Union is a price worth paying for a hard Brexit.

And don’t you want to weep with shame at the patronisingly offensive language used by these same far-right miscreants against our closest neighbours, with whom we have so much shared if often painful history, the people of the island of Ireland?

The greatest blight on modern day Britain is inequality. The current period of real term decline in wages is the longest period of wage stagnation recorded since the Napoleonic wars. Meanwhile the total amount of Christmas bonuses paid out in the City of London in 2017 was fifteen times more than in 2008, the year of the financial crash. In drawing attention to these gross disparities, we are not engaging in old-fashioned class warfare, but simply advancing the social democratic principle that excessive inequality is bad for the economy and poisonous for society. Reducing inequality while recognising the vital role of business in turning the country around would be a good starting point for the generational fightback that lies ahead.

–––––

David Harley is a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections. You can read his candidate statement here

–––––