The centre-left’s missed trick to the affordable housing crisis

Smartly designed supply-side policy can provide more genuinely affordable homes for low-income tenants, explains Christopher Worrall

In 2017 I participated in roundtable discussions providing feedback on the Mayor Sadiq Khan’s draft London Housing Strategy at the Greater London Authority event at city hall on ‘Tackling London’s Housing Crisis’. There was overwhelming support for the strategy’s commitment to increasing the supply of affordable homes, and many recognised that increasing the supply of affordable homes will deliver benefits for Londoners and those facing or experiencing homelessness.

Across the broad-church that is Labour, it is commonly felt the term ‘affordable’ has been bastardised. Thankfully, Khan has since taken the number of homes being built at social rent levels from zero when he took office, into the thousands, where he has called on central government to massively increase investment in London homebuilding at least back to levels last seen in 2009/10.

Yet why has building enough genuinely affordable homes for social rent been so hard to achieve?

Well as the old adage goes, subsidised housing needs subsidy. This challenge is crudely set out for a registered provider below:

In high value areas it would be unwise to build low rise dwellings owing to the scarcity of land. So if we say a mid-rise residential block costs roughly £250 per square foot, and assumed an average dwelling size of say 650 ft², a unit would cost £162,500 to build. If social rent values equate to say £200 ft², the value of the completed apartment is £130,000. If we can obtain a grant subsidy of 30 per cent this would equate to £50,000 per unit. We now have £112,500 left to fund. If a social rent of £170 per week equals £8,800 per annum, and for Planned and Preventative Maintenance costs and Capital Expenditure reserves equate to £5,000 per year, it would leave £3,800 to service the debt. However, on a debt yield of 6 per cent this could only equate to a loan of £64,000 (£8,800 / six per cent). The remaining £48,500 would then need to be cross-subsidised from commercial activity or philanthropic equity that does not look for a return.

To this end, we have built something that is worth less than it costs to build. The debt can only service 40 per cent of these costs, and even with grant there is a further element of cross-subsidy needed not seeking a return. Not many institutions or private individuals are happy to give their money away for free, let alone a government, which leaves us with quite the conundrum. Furthermore, this is all off the back of increasing the Public Sector Net Borrowing Requirement, which the current Tory government is hell bent on reducing off the backs of the poor.

So what might a progressive centre-left policy response look like?

It might look like one that has been tried and tested, utilises public and private sector, achieves social rent levels, and if following current mainstream economic mantra, one that does not increase the Public Sector Net Borrowing Requirement.

Conditional tax incentives such as the Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) in the United States can meet all of the above criteria, and crucially has already supplied over three million genuinely affordable rental homes since 1986. LIHTC is a powerful supply-side subsidy that induces equity (cash) from capital markets. Corporations buy tax relief (credits) with conditions attached that incentivise private sector developers to build affordable housing at rental levels suitable for low-income tenants. Typically there are two parties to any affordable housing project utilising LIHTC subsidy, the developer and the investor. Yet behind the investor lies a mechanism that involves central government, the syndicators/allocators (investment banks), and a competitive bid process for the tax relief:

Central government – sets an allocation of tax credits per capita (quantum of tax relief) to each local government jurisdiction based on need.

– sets an allocation of tax credits per capita (quantum of tax relief) to each local government jurisdiction based on need. Local government – sets the criteria for the conditional tax incentive, that is to say the tax credits, against which private sector developers will bid for the subsidy.

– sets the criteria for the conditional tax incentive, that is to say the tax credits, against which private sector developers will bid for the subsidy. Developer – competes for the tax credit subsidy through presenting a scheme to local government against other developers who are all vying for the same limited amount. For example and ease of maths, a £10m scheme could be awarded with £10m worth of tax relief.

– competes for the tax credit subsidy through presenting a scheme to local government against other developers who are all vying for the same limited amount. For example and ease of maths, a £10m scheme could be awarded with £10m worth of tax relief. Allocator/Syndicator – the developer cannot pay for his bricks and mortar, nor his design team, with tax relief. So the developer asks a syndicator (often an investment bank) to sell the tax relief to corporations seeking to reduce their tax base.

– the developer cannot pay for his bricks and mortar, nor his design team, with tax relief. So the developer asks a syndicator (often an investment bank) to sell the tax relief to corporations seeking to reduce their tax base. Investor – often a corporation who wants to reduce his tax burden in a corporate social responsible way. It may be the likes of Starbucks, Google, or Amazon. They would pay between 70p to 90p in the £1 for the tax relief being syndicated by the allocator, who acts on behalf of the developer. The developer then receives say £7m-£9m of equity (cash) for his £10m worth of tax relief. This is where the induced private sector investment comes from in the context of this subsidy.

The US has led the way in financial innovation within the affordable housing sector, taming the private sector into actively wanting to provide new low-income rental homes and repairing and renovating the old. A progressive response would be to prise idle corporate cash into affordable housing, where we know for every £1 going into construction multiplies into £2 worth of GDP. The net effect of new money into the system in scheme above is £1m, as £9m of new cash is transferred into the system from the private sector in exchange for £10m of tax foregone. Yet the multiplier effect turns this £1m into £2m, replacing the £1m lost to the subsidy and adds an additional £1m into circulation within the wider economy.

To conclude, we have a proven centre-left policy capable of building genuinely affordable homes and providing a meaningful boost to the economy with the creation of many new British jobs. The Democrats across the pond learned this lesson a long time ago.

Now it’s our turn.

