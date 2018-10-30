Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
The Progressive Britain Podcast on Conservative party conference
Podcast

56. Immigration and citizenship – with David Lammy

October 30, 2018
How should the Windrush scandal change the way we talk about immigration and citizenship? Has Donald Trump emboldened racism in the UK? And would a People’s Vote see a resurgence of the far right?

Conor Pope, Henna Shah and David Lammy discuss in this episode to mark Black History Month 2018.

Further reading:

*David Lammy: The economic and social grievances that led to Brexit were not caused by the EU

*We must stand up for migrants – the current conversation on integration works for nobody, argues Henna Shah

