56. Immigration and citizenship – with David Lammy

How should the Windrush scandal change the way we talk about immigration and citizenship? Has Donald Trump emboldened racism in the UK? And would a People’s Vote see a resurgence of the far right?
Conor Pope, Henna Shah and David Lammy discuss in this episode to mark Black History Month 2018.
Further reading:
*David Lammy: The economic and social grievances that led to Brexit were not caused by the EU
*We must stand up for migrants – the current conversation on integration works for nobody, argues Henna Shah
