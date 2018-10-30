Centre-left politics at the heart of local government

This article is part of a series of articles written by candidates for the Progress strategy board elections. The publishing of this article is not an endorsement of the candidate. You can read James Beckles’ candidate statement here

Local government is the cradle of innovation on the centre-left, writes James Beckles

Centre-left politics is far from being in retreat. It is alive and well, for now, and active in our town halls. If you are lucky enough to live in an area where there is a Labour controlled council, then you will no doubt see it working hard to provide the services and meet the needs of people in your local area.

Some would say that what I have suggested above is an optimistic view; and to a degree it is. But the evidence speaks for itself in the areas where Labour is in government locally: services are being delivered with reduced budgets and we are breaking the mould of what can be done without breaking the bank. Ask colleagues in Northamptonshire county council whether the Conservative administration did that and you will get a woeful response.

It is Labour-run councils that are showing how a Labour government can enact bold policies while adhering to delivering balanced budgets; despite the barrage of Conservative cuts with support from their allies in the Democratic Unionist party.

Many councillors came into politics to make lasting change and the rate of progress at a local level can be slow. Policies are formulated from manifesto pledges, debated in the Labour group and the council chamber, worked on by officers, consulted on by members of the public, tweaked and implemented.

Radicalism is not simply having a bold agenda for change but being able to enact this agenda while dealing with multiple challenges that are inherent in local government from children’s services, adult social care – which local authorities have accepted a greater responsibility for – maintaining roads and highways, fly-tipping and the most pressing issue of all: housing. These challenges are being met head on by Labour run councils.

On the last point, it is not the policies or the actions of this government that will tackle the housing crisis. May and her colleagues have effectively stalled on any form of a domestic agenda until they deal with their bête noire of Europe. It is Labour in power in local government, with a broad centre-left agenda, from boroughs to city mayoralties in London, Bristol and Manchester that will solve this crisis in the absence of a Labour government. Some Labour councils like my own in east London have set up their own companies to deliver affordable homes, some of which will be at social rent, that will tackle the housing crisis. Contrast this to the promises of a government mired in its own self impalement.

Much of this work has been in the pipeline for years: whether it is tackling rogue landlords, acquiring a stake in established businesses or building properties to rent and reinvesting the income to fill the gaps left by shrinking government grants; Labour-run local authorities are ardently implementing ambitious manifesto promises that safeguards the most vulnerable from the worst of the cuts.

This is no easy task and where one service is ‘saved’ another will be affected. This may be through a reduced budget to spend on residents or in worst case scenario job losses. As a trade unionist and it is never easy to see the jobs of workers at risk and council staff do a tremendous job turning political will into action on the ground, so protecting workers’ jobs is always at the forefront of any good Labour administrations mind.

Admittedly some of the bold and radical steps can go wrong and there is the danger of local backlash whether from members of the public or members of your own party. We have all seen councillor colleagues pay a heavy price for taking tough decisions. But for those of us on the centre-left: we have to show resolve, adapt, listen to our membership but more importantly listen to our residents; the people whose lives and circumstances we are trying to change for the better through our bold agendas.

James Beckles is a candidate in the councillors' section of the Progress strategy board election.

