Shaping tomorrow’s history

As Black History month comes to a close, Progress activist Abdi Duale explains how we can use education to shape the history books of the future

63 years ago Rosa Parks spoke out against the horrendous and racist treatment of black people in Montgomery, Alabama.

She refused to give up her seat in the so-called ‘colored section’ after the space allocated for white people – the majority of the bus – filled up.

Her simple act of defiance which led to her arrest and subsequently the Montgomery bus boycott, succeeded in changing the course of the United States’ history forever. Her resilience reminds me that sometimes words can make a difference. In her case the words ‘No, I’m not’, when she was asked to give up her seat for a white passenger.

Just this week we saw the viral video of a black disabled woman being racially abused by a fellow airline passenger. The truth no one wants to hear is if the colours were the opposite, the action taken would have been different

Closer to home, generations of black activists have put themselves in harm’s way to lay the foundations for a better future. From Paul Stephenson leading the Bristol bus boycott, to Diane Abbott, Paul Boateng and Bernie Grant being elected as the first black members of parliament, to Dame Lawrence campaigning for her son’s justice, and radically changing our justice system. All are a testament to the reality that to change the status quo and build a more equal society, we need a collective movement of progressives.

The fight for equality did not stop then: just this week we saw the viral video of a black disabled woman being racially abused by a fellow airline passenger. The truth no one wants to hear is if the colours were the opposite, the action taken would have been different. What makes it even more sad is that only two passengers intervened, out of the dozens of passengers on board.

Just a few months ago we heard about the scandalous treatment of the Windrush generation, a generation of people who came to rebuild our country from the rubble of the second world war.

The introduction of Black History month in the 80s, teaches us a valuable lesson: when we progressive folk stick together to stand up to the far-right and those who seek to divide us, we win

Today’s activism sometimes seems to be content with the status quo and has lost its radicalism. Don’t get me wrong: issues like representation are absolutely vital, but the most important aspect is how representation translates into action, influencing policy and creating that more equal society that activists who came before us fought so hard to achieve.

The introduction of Black History month in the 80s, teaches us a valuable lesson: when we progressive folk stick together to stand up to the far-right and those who seek to divide us, we win.

BHM is often painted – and quite rightly – as a month to remember and celebrate the vision those before us fought for, a vision for a society more equal. But for me this month means so much more. It means learning from history to shape tomorrow’s history.

The activism needed today is different from the activism of the 20s, 40s and 80s when public buildings, restaurants and pubs still had the infamous ‘no blacks, no irish, no dogs’ signs. It should be an activism that is rooted in tackling the stereotypes often used to isolate black people from the mainstream, and doing that can only come from influencing and changing policy.

That is why Dawn Butler’s announcement to introduce the first Emancipation Educational Trust, to teach and celebrate Black history in our schools, is so important in creating the next generation of anti-racists.

–––––

Abdi Duale is a Progress member. He tweets @AbdidiwaliUK

–––––