The joke is on us

This article is part of a series of articles written by candidates for the Progress strategy board elections. The publishing of this article is not an endorsement of the candidate. You can read Paul Brant’s candidate statement here

The chancellor’s budget was full of weak jokes, but the joke is really on us, writes Paul Brant

Yesterday chancellor Philip Hammond announced his budget for 2018. The takeaway is clear: hard decisions were ducked, and once again councils will be left reeling from underfunding and rising demand.

Once again there is no plan for tackling the problem of funding adult social care. The government’s promised green paper on funding this autumn, has been abandoned. The Association of Directors of Adult Social Care say councils need an extra £2.3bn next year and £1bn to match pay rises already awarded. The Tories have announced an extra £650m for 2019/20, but on closer inspection this is only £240m of new money for adult social care – only 10 per cent of the bare minimum. Northampton will not be the only council going bankrupt in the next few years.

The Tories have used the 2008 world financial crash to smuggle through cuts of public expenditure which they have then quietly used to cut taxes (mainly helping the well off). The respected Institute of Fiscal Studies graphic shows this well. This exposes their lie that ‘austerity’ will deal with the deficit.

Ministers are on to something… here’s the £40bn bill for tax cuts we’re on course for pic.twitter.com/JwylJ0B8Ux — Torsten Bell (@TorstenBell) July 3, 2017

In 2018 the policy continues with a rise in income tax thresholds, cutting tax to those who pay income tax, with the biggest gains going to higher rate tax payers. The poorest earning less than £11,850 already pay no income tax and are not helped at all. This is deeply ideological stuff, smuggled in under the banner ending austerity.

Finally the budget does nothing to end the poor productivity growth of the United Kingdom. Following the Brexit vote we have slipped from the fasted to the lowest growing economy in the G7 group of industrialised nations (see below).

As we head towards a car crash Brexit (even on the best case), the UK economy will suffer even more. Our party must act quickly to ensure it will prevent even talk of the UK crashing out of the European Union in March 2019 with no deal. Even the risk is driving investment away now, and we must pledge to stay in the customs union and single market in any event, and preferably supporting a People’s Vote to vote on actual Brexit – not the fantasy Brexit of buses and lies we voted on in 2016.

–––––

Paul Brant is a candidate in the councillor’s section of the Progress strategy board elections. You can read his candidate statement here

–––––