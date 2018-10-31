Progress needs to be relevant if the centre-left is going to win again. This is how we do it

This article is part of a series of articles written by candidates for the Progress strategy board elections. The publishing of this article is not an endorsement of the candidate. You can read Tom Mauchline’s candidate statement here

Tom Mauchline sets out where he thinks the centre-left is going wrong, how it can be set right – and what role Progress has to play

Why Progress matters

The centre-left has had a difficult few years. Decimated across Europe and marginalised to the opposition wing of the opposition party in the United Kingdom – our part of the Labour movement looks like it is out of ideas.

For me the answer lies in institutions like Progress. Politics may be driven by personality and ego but institutions help make it effective. The lack of an institutional infrastructure on the centre left has meant the many small victories and policies that could have built a vibrant movement have dissipated.

The centre-left has tried to win with top down member of parliament-led campaigns, by finding loopholes and lawyering internal Labour processes — all have failed. It is now time to think longer than the next news cycle and build the institutions that can have a real impact on the Labour party and importantly the country.

What are the issues facing Progress?

Progress and other centre-left organisations have a multitude of issues, which I have written about here. However, for Progress all their issues can be traced back to one; Progress has lost the trust of Labour members. This means that all actions the organisation takes are treated in bad faith by the people it is trying to influence.

This breakdown in trust is for three reasons:

A top down organising model which has seen it distance itself from the grassroots to concentrate on Westminster politicking. However without a large supporter base or audience Progress has seen its power diminish in a democratised Labour party which in turn has made it less useful to its traditional Westminster supporters.

An obsession with day-to-day internal Labour party media fights which get the organisation on television but make it seem out of step with the party it is trying to influence. These television appearances do little to build a supporter base outside the few political insiders who watch these shows and make it easy for people to take clips out of context on social media.

Being personality, not ideas, focused meaning that Progress’ policy positions can sometimes lack a broader narrative and actions can look more personal than intended.

What strategy is needed to make Progress relevant again?

Modern politics is fast moving and bottom up. To have influence Progress needs to lift itself out of the day-to-day media skirmishes and instead build sustained campaigns around ideas. They need to be laser-focused on building a list of supporters in the party and the country, while also positioning the organisation as a positive participant in the Labour movement.

With this in mind Progress’ strategy needs to be to: get people to look again at Progress by first building a useful platform to make it easy for people to get involved in Labour politics and scale the skills of the core team, and second, talking about interesting policy solutions for issues that the Labour movement and the country face.

Making the strategy a reality

I have set out here in detail the components and messages that Progress needs to get in place to build a list of supporters and regain the trust of members. However Progress’ path back to relevance needs to follow three clear phases:

Reset relations with the Labour movement. As an organisation when you get things wrong the only thing you can do is admit it, draw a line under it and explain how you intend to fix the issue – it has worked for everyone from Justin Bieber to the Evening Standard . It is clear that the majority of the Labour movement that Progress seeks to influence believes it has been too interested in factional politicking and personality politics – this is holding the organisation back.

To draw a line under this and get Labour members to look again Progress needs to lift itself out of the media back and forth, and show that it has changed. The detail of what this moment should be created by the Progress team, however for me the moment is clear – turn the magazine into a quarterly journal which looks to tackle one big issue facing society each issue.

This will not be a silver bullet but it creates space for Progress to be thoughtful and if accompanied by a lot of proactive communication can show that Progress has changed. Also it will give the organisation an issue to focus on, help their communications cut through and allow them to build new relationships outside their core supporters.

Empower Progress members. Progress’ history means that it can feel like it fetishises the impact one politician can have. It spends too much time explaining what MPs and senior people in Westminster think and not enough time explaining what its members can do to make the country better. Progress needs to quickly build a suite of tools that give supporters power in the political system.



Again I have set out more detail here on how that could work but, in short, I would love to see Progress change their daily round-up email into an email that gave supporters one action every day to have a useful impact in politics. Or for Progress to create a tool which made it easy for candidates to crowdfund for their campaigns so more working class candidates could stand. Or for them to create email lessons that break down things like standing for council or setting up a student society into weekly easy to follow steps.

Build a movement. When it comes down to it the first two steps just get the building blocks in place. To be relevant Progress needs to be campaigning continuously on the issues people care about in a way that builds a movement.

The simplest way to do this is to have a petition that sits at the core of each campaign which additional actions can be built on to. Some of these campaigns should come from the Progress team, but they should also build tools to make it easy for supporters to set up their own campaigns. Progress’ campaigns should not just be directed at Westminster but instead make it easy for people to take action in their day-to-day lives. I would love to see Progress partnering with unions to create a ‘union label’ – where people use their consumer power to reward businesses that recognise unions or to increase private sector union density.

This will not be easy. The centre-left in the UK is nowhere, but in a way that is freeing. It allows us to be radical, to try new things, and to focus on what matters rather than what is in the news. Philip Gould said on the last page of his book, The Unfinished Revolution: ‘I believe that there is never a time when the revolution is finished, never a time to stop thinking, to stop renewing, to stop trying to change the world if only by a little.’ Progress at its best is an organisation that can facilitate that revolution. But that constant renewing and thinking has stagnated. I am running for the strategy board as I think all of us working together can make Progress relevant again and I would like to play a role in helping make that happen.

–––––

Tom Mauchline is a candidate in the members’ section of the Progress strategy board elections. You can read his candidate statement here

–––––