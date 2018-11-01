How working with community groups can be a model for local success

Combining with engaged local citizens can bring more people into the political process, as well as help us to achieve progress at times of austerity, writes Adam Hurst

Opportunity and fairness should be at the heart of Labour’s programme. The achievement of this is dependent on greater equality and the current government’s policies are particularly damaging for low income households.

However, it is also essential to ensure that by doing this we continue to support not just those facing the most severe deprivation but also support middle-income earners (best described by Ed Milliband as the ‘squeezed middle’) who are working hard yet, due to the the current government’s programme of protecting the wealthiest at all costs, are having their taxes raised and services cut. In ensuring we help those in greatest need we need to ensure we do not expect the ‘squeezed middle’ to carry the burden while the top 10 per cent see their income and wealth rise while receiving generous tax cuts.

Being a councillor in the current climate of austerity has been challenging. Ensuring the most vulnerable continue to receive the support they need while identifying resources that help the whole community has been something I have been proud to do while serving as councillor for a ward containing both some of the most and least deprived neighbourhoods in the city. To do this I have worked with partners in both the public and private sector to make real improvements to my area. These have included attracting a multi-million pound sports facility to my ward and working with local groups to improve parks in the area. These initiatives have been targeted at the most deprived areas of my ward but are available to and benefit the whole community which supports the principles of universality and strengthens communities.

One of my recent successes was the opening of scoot park and bike track in an area of my ward which borders some of the most deprived parts of Sheffield along with some of the more advantaged neighbourhoods. The project was kick started six years ago when three young men called into my councillor surgery and asked if it would be possible for some disused tennis courts to become a scoot park. I was able to identify approximately £15,000 that would kick start the project and by working collaboratively with community groups managed to raise an additional £40,000 so that there is now a state of the art facility in the park. The facility is proving to be a major success and much credit for the success needs to go to the local community group who, with an initial support from the council, managed to raise sufficient funds to develop what is now a state of the art facility in the park. Working collaboratively with community groups is essential if we are to ensure all communities have the potential to improve their area while ensuring that we maximise council funding for those who need it most.

While being a Labour councillor in the current climate of austerity has been difficult, in this case, I was able to support and enable this cause. Success like this can only help encourage people to become more involved in the political process which I think is essential to maintain a healthy democracy.

