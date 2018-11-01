Success for Seni

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

‘Seni’s law’, the legislation championed by Steve Reed to prevent the use of force against mental health patients, successfully travelled through the House of Lords yesterday.

At Progress, we have been proud to support the campaign. We have had Reed on the podcast to discuss the law, and he also took over the site for a special guest edit day – you can read all those articles here.

Days like this are important – not just because it is a progressive piece of legislation that will make tangible differences to vulnerable people’s lives, but because it is an important reminder that progress still happens. As depressing as politics may seem at times, it is vital that we recognise that we can affect change. Find something that needs to be made better, get people on your side and articulate a progressive case well – the basics to a successful campaign remain the same.

-Conor Pope, deputy editor

Senior cabinet minister appear to consider British services exports a reasonable sacrifice for the price of achieving Brexit, writes Andy Tarrant

We will be publishing up to two articles by all candidates standing for the current strategy board elections over the coming weeks.

Progress needs to be relevant if the centre-left is ever going to win again. This is how we do it

Tom Mauchline sets out where he thinks the centre-left is going wrong, how it can be set right – and what role Progress has to play

Voting is now open in the Progress strategy board elections. The Progress strategy board exists to guide the work of Progress, and ensure the strategic aims of the organisation.

Click here to see your candidates.

How should the Windrush scandal change the way we talk about immigration and citizenship? Has Donald Trump emboldened racism in the UK? And would a People’s Vote see a resurgence of the far right?

Conor Pope, Henna Shah and David Lammy discuss in this episode to mark Black History Month 2018.

The whole thing’s a mess and only one person can sort it out. Sadly, we have no idea who. Join comedian Matt Forde for his last show as an EU citizen.

Former political adviser Forde presents podcast The Political Party, a weekly celebration of politics and its personalities, and the Dave TV show Unspun with Matt Forde.

