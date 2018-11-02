EXTRA: Budget 2018 review

Conor Pope and Alison McGovern look at what the budget really means, including universal credit, how austerity would end, and those controversial tax cuts.
Further reading:
*Budget preview – Alison McGovern’s 10 things to watch out for
Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.
It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.
Our work depends on you.