ShowUpForShabbat

This article is part of a series of articles written by candidates for the Progress strategy board elections. The publishing of this article is not an endorsement of the candidate. You can read Liron Velleman’s candidate statement here

Liron Velleman explains what progressive allies can do to show solidarity to Jewish communities during such a bleak period for Jews across the world

Last weekend, I went to synagogue, as I do most Saturdays, to take time to pause and reflect on the week that had gone and pray for those around me. I walked in past walls, gates and Community Security Trust volunteers, said a quick ‘Shabbat Shalom’ and thought very little of it. Nothing out of the ordinary for a young Jew who had seen similar each Shabbat and every day going to Jewish schools. Only a few hours later with the news from Pittsburgh emerging did I think how much I take for granted feeling safe and secure in a house of prayer. A place that feels like a second home but will never feel the same again.

There are many lessons we can take from the tragedy. Gun crime in America, Trump’s rhetoric leading to action, the continued re-emergence of the violent far-right. But here I’ll focus on why the conversation about antisemitism in the Labour party is so important to solve. Last Saturday night, whilst reading the despair and outrage at the events at the Tree of Life Synagogue I reflected on a question I had been asked, usually from a position of trying to understand more rather than as an attack, multiple times whilst running antisemitism training on behalf of the Jewish Labour Movement. ‘Antisemitism is awful of course, but do you really need security outside of Jewish schools, synagogues and events?’ I would discuss attacks that had taken place in Buenos Aires, Paris, Toulouse and Copenhagen, when a Danish equivalent to a CST volunteer courageously stopped an attacker entering a Bat Mitzvah party in the Great Synagogue but lost his life in the process. Due to the work of CST, together with the government and the police, the United Kingdom’s Jewish community has been fortunate to not experience this level of catastrophe. But most believe it is a matter of when, not if.

So when the Jewish community raise their concerns about antisemitism in any context, it is because antisemitism does not end with comments and tweets here and there. It ends with terrorist attacks against Jews just for being Jews.

It has been a difficult time to be a Jewish Labour member over the past few years, but I have not doubted that far-right antisemitism would be tackled head on by any Labour member. How wrong I was. When constituency Labour party’s amend motions on antisemitism to take out lines such as ‘all forms of antisemitism must be eradicated’ and calling on the Labour party to ‘lead the way in opposing antisemitism in society,’ it really does call into question whether how many Labour members really do hate Jews just for being Jews. And when shadow chancellor John McDonnell could not guarantee the next Labour government would fund security for synagogues, it gives no confidence to the Jewish community that they would be safe from the severe threat of terror with Corbyn and McDonnell at the helm.

It is a pretty bleak picture but Labour members can still do lots to show comfort and solidarity to the Jewish community at this difficult time. You can take the example set by Sadiq Khan, Wes Streeting and other Labour figures and #ShowUpForShabbat. Jews around the world this Shabbat will be going to synagogue, even if they do not usually, to show defiance and that we will not be afraid of practising our faith. I do not expect friends and allies to sit in a services for hours in solidarity but just by reaching out to Jewish friends and comrades and showing up in spirit, it will mean a lot to Jews who are feeling very vulnerable right now.

