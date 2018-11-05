The Brexit deficit

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

The issue of control, as a I wrote in yesterday’s email, is of paramount importance to the chances of there being a People’s Vote. It is a point reiterated in the editorial of Progress magazine’s November issue, online today.

Theresa May lacks a mandate for any particular kind of Brexit. It was not made clear in the initial referendum, the public refused to back her in last year’s general election, and no parliamentary majority exists for any specific type of exit. It is within this that the seeds of the argument lie: Brexit suffers a democratic deficit.

Couple this with the reality that control cannot simply be ‘taken back’ by Britain – the trade-off for economic security is likely to be sovereignty – and a larger problem around Brexit emerges.

This is an argument that could play well with ‘Leavers’, as it strikes to the core of the 2016 campaign. As yet, though, there is no sign of it happening. As Gloria De Piero explains in our interview with her, the question she is most often asked is still: ‘Have we not left yet?’

-Conor Pope, deputy editor

The potential for control that attracted people to leaving the European Union is diminishing, while the gap between what the public wanted and what we will get grows. It is this problem that a campaign for a People’s Vote must prove it can solve. This is the editorial from Progress magazine November 2018

Gloria De Piero tells Richard Angell and Conor Pope about her new justice campaign, winning back Labour heartlands, the need for a socialist brexit, and why talk of a People’s Vote gets in the way of dealing with the issues that led us to lose the referendum

#ShowUpForShabbat

Liron Velleman explains what progressive allies can do to show solidarity to Jewish communities during such a bleak period for Jews across the world

Progress deputy editor Conor Pope writes in the i today about the budget process, and what it means for Labour.

Conor Pope and Alison McGovern look at what the budget really means, including universal credit, how austerity would end, and those controversial tax cuts.

