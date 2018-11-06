57. A choice for Labour? Communitarian vs cosmopolitan – with Stephen Kinnock MP

Is Labour losing its traditional support? If so, what can be done. Stephen Kinnock and Joe Jervis believe that what, ‘many people in Labour are failing to see is so many Communtarian values are traditional Labour values’. They explain the thinking outlined in their latest book Spirit of Britain, Purpose of Labour and the ‘six shifts’ the party needs!

Further reading:

*Download the Spirt of Britain, Pride of Labour here

*Britain is not only polarised, it is paralysed: in their new book, Stephen Kinnock MP and Joe Jervis provide a blueprint for how Labour can unite a deeply divided country by rediscovering our communitarian values

