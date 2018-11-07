This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

Does anyone know why Arron Banks might be upset?

He seems a little aggrieved at some of the content in the latest Progress magazine, which criticises Vladimir Putin’s regime and the increasing tendency towards ‘strong man’ international leaders.

The self-styled ‘bad boy of Brexit’ has spent the weekend denying that his ‘Leave’ organisation was funded by Russian money, after the elections watchdog found ‘reasonable grounds to suspect’ he was ‘not the true source’ of an £8m loan. Today it was separately revealed that he faces total fines of up to £150,000 over breaches of data involving Leave.EU. It has not been a great few days for him.

Mary Creagh and Stephen Kinnock – who also appears on the Progressive Britain podcast today – have written for the November issue of the magazine on how institutions are under threat from rightwing populists around the world.

Who can tell why that would have got under Banks’ skin?

-Conor Pope, deputy editor

Understanding the Russian psyche, and what it means for the rules‑based international order, is key to protecting the structures that serve us, argues Stephen Kinnock

The best protection against tyranny is informed, engaged citizens, believes Darren Hughes

Voting is now open in the Progress strategy board elections. The Progress strategy board exists to guide the work of Progress, and ensure the strategic aims of the organisation.

The future of the education system

If our policymakers truly want to revolutionise our education system, then they could learn a lot from Finland, writes Martyn Davies

Remainers are a greater threat to the Labour vote than Leavers

Taking a stand for our ‘Remainer’ grassroots is not just the right thing to do, it makes political sense, explains Christabel Cooper

The Progressive Britain Podcast

Is Labour losing its traditional support? And if so, what can be done? This week on the Progressive Britain podcast, Stephen Kinnock sat down with Alison McGovern, Richard Angell and Stephanie Lloyd to talk about the divides in British politics today.

Stephen talks about the similarities between Labour values and ‘communitarian’ values, he explains the thinking outlined in his latest book Spirit of Britain, Purpose of Labour and he takes us through the ‘six shifts’ the party needs.

