Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Extra show: Midterms and tax cuts

Progress
November 9, 2018
Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd discuss the overlooked good news from this week’s US elections, as well as what different responses to the budget tell us about Labour’s new approach.


Further reading:

*Afzal Khan on the boundary review

*Mary Creagh on strong men leaders

*Conor Pope on Labour’s budget response

