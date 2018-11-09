Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd discuss the overlooked good news from this week’s US elections, as well as what different responses to the budget tell us about Labour’s new approach.
Further reading:
*Afzal Khan on the boundary review
*Mary Creagh on strong men leaders
*Conor Pope on Labour’s budget response
Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.
It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.
Our work depends on you.