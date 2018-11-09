Your Insider discusses the biggest row at annual conference, the cost of Labour Live, and unity within the Labour party

Et tu, Jezius?

Your insider is always wary of the semi-regular rumours that John McDonnell is agitating to bring down Jeremy Corbyn and replace him. The shadow chancellor may be more single-minded in his commitment to taking power, but a fag paper would look like a copy of War and Peace when compared to the ideological difference between the shadow chancellor and Labour leader.

Have these rumours of McDonnell’s betrayal poisoned the ears of Corbyn? Has there been an ‘et tu, Brute?’ moment in Norman Shaw South?

Why else would Corbyn side with shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer over his longtime ally in the biggest row of annual conference?

McDonnell had attempted to put a creative spin on the conference Brexit motion, which opened the door to Labour supporting a People’s Vote. Any referendum, he claimed, would be between the Tories’ deal and no deal, with no option to ‘Remain’ in the European Union. While he was backed in this by Unite chief Len McCluskey, it ran completely contrary to the logic of Labour’s Brexit policy – a point made explicit by Starmer in his speech to delegates, which was met with a spontaneous standing ovation in the hall. Or they may have just been standing up and clapping, as Richard Burgon would point out.

Corbyn’s own speech made clear that leaving with no deal was ‘inconceivable’, reiterated that ‘all options are on the table’ and gave Starmer a specific thanks for his work in the shadow Brexit role. For McDonnell, it must have felt like an ‘et tu, Julius?’ moment.

Labour’s cost of Live-ing

What a summer it was. A five-month heatwave. England in the World Cup semi‑finals. Labour Live. It was a summer of joy, togetherness and hope that the Labour party hoped to capitalise on with its own music festival.

‘Capital’ being the operative part of that sentence: after the incredible greeting Corbyn received at Glastonbury last year, Labour bigwigs were hoping to rake it in from the tens of thousands who normally attend Worthy Farm during Glasto’s regular fallow year.

So how much did ‘Jezfest’ add to the Labour coffers? Unfortunately, we will all have to wait until next year’s annual conference to find out exactly.

Concerns were raised about ticket sales initially, but your insider understands they started to pick up a little once prices were slashed from £35 to just £10. It certainly helped too, when constituency Labour parties around the country and Unite the Union started to bulk buy them, and give them away – including travel – for free.

Attendance at this year’s report of party treasurer Diana Holland at party conference was similarly disappointing, but your diligent insider always finds it the best place to sleep off the effects of warm white wine from the previous night’s New Statesman bash. In between dozes, Holland did reveal one interesting nugget: ‘Labour Live did not make a profit … there was a net cost’, she said. ‘We did use some of our reserves in order to fund that.’ Ah.

The wrong people are standing up and clapping, not giving a standing ovation

Labour very nearly added a new person to the leadership team at conference, only for plans to be scrapped at the last moment in events which took some unravelling, even by the party’s usual confusing standards.

Ahead of conference, the National Executive Committee decided to strip the deputy leader position of, effectively, all of its power. In future, should the Labour leader step down, the deputy leader would step in to the vacancy in an acting capacity – but would not be able to make any decisions without sign-off from the NEC.

Having made the role – currently performed by Tom Watson – essentially an honorary position, parts of the party’s left saw an opportunity to expand honorary gender equality, which is almost as good as the real thing. A motion was put forward by one CLP to conference to create a new deputy leader alongside the current one, which would have to be taken up by a woman.

Some old cynics saw this purely as another attempt to marginalise Watson’s influence at the top of the party, which is why it came as some surprise when Watson himself backed the move, arguing that ‘we need greater women’s representation at all levels’.

Curiously, the CLP that proposed the motion promptly withdrew it, with one delegate sadly explaining that ‘there have been some disturbing reports that this rule change has widespread support [from] those that want to divide our party’. When a rule change has so much support within the Labour party that it would divide the Labour party, there really is no other course of action but to scrap it. For unity.