Labour needs a childcare policy that is actually for the many, writes Christopher Worrall

The cost of child care for early years is higher in the United Kingdom than most other developed countries, with out-of-pocket child care costs taking up to 40 per cent of a family’s disposable income. Consequentially, it comes as no surprise the maternal employment rate for UK mothers with a youngest child between 3-5 years old is just 66 per cent, lower than both the European Union and OECD average. Between 2008 and 2016, research has found childcare costs for those under two have risen seven times faster than wages. Thus, it should come as no surprise that a survey undertaken by the UK government last year found that half of mothers in England working part-time stated cost effective childcare would allow them to increase their working hours.

Quite simply the cost of childcare exceeds what many women could earn if in full or part-time employment, or feel is worth their time, instead many find themselves opting to do the job themselves. Take fictional Carol for example; looking at a full-time role paying £16,000 per annum that takes home pay of say £1,045 net. Her full-time early year’s child care costs come in around at £1,060, higher than what she could earn in the role. I am pretty sure most mothers would forego the £16 per month and get to spend those 140 hours raising their own child. It is simply a no brainer. Even if Carol was to find a job paying £25,000 per annum that clears only £1,698, which after child care costs leaves £637. This works out to be less than £160 per week or £32 quid a day, or £4.57 per hour.

The funding of childcare is inadequate and needs a complete overhaul in order to increase the economic productivity of many mothers who no doubt want to maintain financial independency.

Previously an employer-backed childcare voucher system was in place that offered parents vouchers worth up to £55 per week to help cover the costs of childcare. This was due to close to new applicants back in April and was extended up until this October. In effect, parents would be able to sacrifice up to £55 per week from their pre-tax salary and put it towards childcare, which over a year calculates up to £2,860. Yet this was set to be replaced by a ‘tax-free’ scheme that provided up to £2,000 per year per child as long as both parents earned in excess of £120 per week, as long as you spent £10,000 on child care per year. So our Carol would be paying in excess of this given the annual costs reaches £12,720. If Carol took a step back she would be getting £167 back in her pocket per month in addition to the £16, so £182 net after child care and getting to see her young child for a couple of hours in the evening and at weekends.

Notwithstanding the above, the new scheme was beset with criticism and resulted in the government extending the previous scheme after 119,000 members of the public petitioned to keep it open. Confusion and poor management of the flawed Tory child care policy resulted in a commons treasury select committee undertaking an inquiry. It found many low and middle income earning families would be worse off under the new scheme, in comparison to the previous childcare voucher scheme. These issues were compounded by significantly underestimating how much it costs to provide high quality child care in its calculations. The government had offered free early education for up to 30 hours for three and four year olds, although many child care providers criticise the scheme stating the funding provided by the government is inadequate. This has often resulted in child care providers and nurseries having to make up the shortfall by charging for extras or putting up fees for non-free hours, or increasing chargers for babies and toddlers. Inevitably this further compounds the aforementioned problem.

Labour have recently looked at radically expanding the current child care offered for all two, three, and four year olds, capping out the maximum those on highest income pay to £4 per hour at a cost of £4.8bn. It has stated it intends to raise standards by increasing the funding for providers to £7.35 an hour. The current average level of funding cited by the Tories is £4.96, while according to the Pre-School Learning Alliance some in fact receive as little as £3.60 or less.

So under a Labour government Carol would pay up to £8,320 per year or £694 per month. If Carol got the £25,000 per year job she would be left with over £1,000 in her pocket to spend on her daughter, while the government covers the cost of the child care provider. All paid for by creating new money in the system that then is circulated via those child care providers spending into the economy. Unfortunately for Carol, Labour have not extended this provision to cover child care costs for those under two, which is where the highest cost rises have been found. A true progressive Labour government would extend this child care provision for all children under the age of five. It is safe to say, while it is commendable for the shadow cabinet to put forward such proposals, it does not go far enough for those who need it most, while appearing to transferring subsidy to some of the highest earners given the cap has no upper earning limit on eligibility. A proper costed and adequately funded pledge would focus on those who are the most disadvantaged.

I am sure all the affluent Islington elite mothers and banker husbands could still afford their deconstructed avocado toast bowl with a cap on their child care subsidy. At the same time working class Carol may not struggle to get back into work with a one year old, and as such could well avoid being forced into the Catch-22 of economic inactivity. To this end, a progressive centre-left policy would give mothers of early years children comfort policy was heading in the right direction with a sensible income cap, expansion for provision to those under one year old where the costs are actually the most prohibitive, and provide operators of such child care knowledge the funding is indeed sustainable over the long term. As opposed to unabated child care funding for the few who are already in the top tax bracket.

