58. US politics: midterms meanings with Matthew Doyle

With hot-takes still coming fresh off the Twittersphere and votes still to be counted in many states, Matthew Doyle – previously special advisor to Tony Blair – comes on the pod to speak to Conor Pope and Alison McGovern about his key takeaways from last Tuesday night.

Also on the show, Alison discusses the refugee crisis following her trip to Lebanon, where over a million displaced Syrians now live.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Further reading:

*Matthew Doyle in the latest issue of Progress: The politicians got it wrong – not the people

*The races that still haven’t been called in Florida and Georgia, explained