Can it be stopped?

There are 48 hours left to ‘save’ Theresa May’s Brexit deal, after which a no-deal scenario becomes a lot more likely.

If you are finding it hard to get worked up, given the sheer number of supposed Brexit deadlines that come and go, the fact that so many ‘Leavers’ have made interventions over the weekend – Boris Johnson, Andrea Leadsom and Priti Patel among the most notable – should give you the hint that this one is for real. Will May come to an agreement with the EU on customs and the Irish border in time? Again, the fact that many of the interventions from Brexiters talk up no deal suggest that she may not.

There also seems to be a bit of confusion about what Labour’s Brexit position is. Jeremy Corbyn told Der Spiegel that Brexit cannot ‘be stopped’ – a line contradicted by Keir Starmer and, er, official party policy. For anyone else struggling, I have put together a little explainer on what Labour’s policy actually is, no matter what the leadership would like it to be..

-Conor Pope, deputy editor

Two weeks on the from the budget, Rushanara Ali looks at the implications of the ‘two-child limit’ policy on an already desperate situation

Due to the role reversal of the People’s Vote campaign – Brexiteers in charge, Remainers against the government – a new poll is all to play for, argues Matthew Doyle

A LabourSay on Brexit strengthened the party’s single market and freedom of movement policy, writes Conor Pope

Voting is now open in the Progress strategy board elections. The Progress strategy board exists to guide the work of Progress, and ensure the strategic aims of the organisation.

Labour needs a childcare policy that is actually for the many, writes Christopher Worrall

Progress chair Alison McGovern has written on her Medium about how the future of Britain, and Brexit, should be decided.

The Progressive Britain Podcast

Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd discuss the overlooked good news from this week’s US elections, as well as what different responses to the budget tell us about Labour’s new approach.

Five things to read today

Millennials haven’t killed pubs – pubs just haven’t kept up

Devarshi Lodhia, Guardian

This is what I’ve learned as Britain’s longest-serving female MP

Margaret Beckett, Independent

In the event of a no-deal Brexit, it’s time for a People’s Vote

Carwyn Jones, New Statesman

Macron denounces nationalism as avowed “nationalist” Trump stands steps away

Rachel Withers, Vox

Why May’s brexit deal may be impossible

Laura Kuenssberg, BBC

