The cost of bigotry and hatred

This article is part of a series of articles written by candidates for the Progress strategy board elections. The publishing of this article is not an endorsement of the candidate. You can read Martyn Davis’ candidate statement here

Hateful politics is on the rise – it is time for us to take a stand, writes Martyn Davis

It has become quite depressing to repeatedly document the numerous daily examples of hatred and bigotry that now populate British intellectual and political culture. A quick scan of the stories will illustrate to anyone how tainted our modern intellectual and political culture has become. Worse, it appears with time that the levels of emotional hate and bigotry are growing.

This growth is encouraged, maybe inadvertently, by politicians and the media like the Daily Mail. The classification of hatred by the media causes resentment and encourages further responses of hatred and bigotry. We see in Northern Ireland a group of people dressed as Ku Klux Klan members posing outside an Islamic prayer centre in Newtownards, Co Down, displaying apparent hate slogans. Certain media spend their written space discussing whether this was a hate crime or justifiable expression of views. We see article after article written to demonise Muslims by portraying them as a threat to the United Kingdom. We see increased antisemitism displayed in the most threatening and offensive ways, in print, in social media and elsewhere. We see an increase in attacks on gay people in the street. Additionally, we see vitriolic responses to those who support the United Kingdom remaining in the European Union, and these responses often led or supported by elected politicians.

The Labour party is formed on the basis of ‘where the rights we enjoy reflect the duties we owe and where we live together freely, in a spirit of solidarity, tolerance and respect’ (clause IV). The Labour party must show that commitment in action not just words. It is not good enough to continually apologise for those members and supporters who act in a bullying, racist and intolerant manner towards others. The Labour party was not formed to become a platform for racism and hatred. We should be standing together in our opposition to poverty and inequality, the Labour party will always strive for a fairer society, it is what the Labour party was founded to do.

The prospect of violent and oppressive movements within the UK is now a real probability. If we do not begin to push back hard against it they may well gain increasing political power. The innocent people it hates will find themselves receiving the same treatment applied to the opponents of the Nazis in Germany, the communists in the Soviet Union, and the socialists in Venezuela. We shall see increased oppression all in the name of peace and fairness.

It must be understood that just because an organisation contains the term socialist within its name does not make it, in itself, socialist; after all the full name of the Nazi party was The National Socialist German Workers’ party.

The Labour party throughout its history has stood against all who are repressive, preach hatred and bigotry, and not betray those who are vulnerable to hate. The Labour party will continue to do so.

The Labour leadership must be seen to be taking actions to stop the rot of hatred and bigotry that we have seen grow within the party and society recently, not just talk. Talk is cheap and action is courage.

On 11 November 2018 we commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the first world war, and incompetent politicians made decisions at the end of the war that directly led to the start of the second world war with the dreadful consequences that entailed. The Labour leadership must learn from those conflict and the results of those conflicts. The following is part of an article from an inmate at Auschwitz:

‘We came to the window and we hear yells, kind of moaning, and you can see a group of people running, naked completely, bare foot and naked running down a street from the railway tracks towards the crematorium, our first crematorium. And SS men are running with machine guns – they were all running, it was frosty, maybe minus fifteen or twenty, it was cold. They were running straight to us. It was about twenty metres from us not further. And we’re looking, one group rushed by, in fifteen minutes a second group rushed by and everybody was moaning and yelling out of cold, an incredible sound. One group rushed by and the second and third, four or five such groups, rushed into the crematorium. Naked, they entered the gassing chamber. I was terrified. It was a devilish, hellish image.’

As a party we must never forget what hatred and bigotry leads to, we must never stand by and let innocent people suffer for our inaction, weakness or ignorance. Martin Luther King said, ‘Fight for what you believe, but hate will never drive out hate.’

And the leadership may wish to consider another statement of his:

‘The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.’

In Progress we must ensure that what is right and what is just, always wins.

Martyn Davis is a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections. You can read his candidate statement here

