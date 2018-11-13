The vexed question of tax 

This article is part of a series of articles written by candidates for the Progress strategy board elections. The publishing of this article is not an endorsement of the candidate. You can read Sheila Gilmore’s candidate statement here

We won’t be able to implement our radical agenda until the public trusts us on taxes, argues Sheila Gilmore

It is hard to keep a straight face reading tweets from the likes of Aaron Bastani and Matt Zarb-Cousin saying that we should not oppose the income tax cuts because ‘we need to win an election’. Our shadow chancellor on October 31 said that Labour may need to abstain on the budget motion because it comes as a package and if you approve any bits of it, it is hard to vote against. That sounds like what we were told by one Ed Balls when I was in parliament. Yet in such circumstances, many on the left were berating us as ‘austerity-lite ‘ and even copying the SNP to dub us Red Tories.

Now I welcome the conversion to a much more pragmatic politics, although I think they are actually wrong on the detail of this one. However, this debate also raises some very important policy issues for us.

The 2017 manifesto promised no increases in income tax for those earning less than £80,000. So had we won last year we would not have unwound the 2017/18 threshold increases. But we are now in 2018 and faced with a chancellor who is not only increasing thresholds yet again, but bringing that forward by a year to 2019/20. This costs £2.8m. To put that into context: cancelling the final year of the working age benefits freeze – for 2019/20 – would cost £1.5 m. Fully restoring the cuts to universal credit work allowances would cost £1.5m in 2019/20 (check against what he did do on that). Raising tax thresholds, and especially raising the higher rate threshold, disproportionately benefits higher earners.

The chancellor has made a choice, one which I believe we can legitimately oppose before it is implemented. That is not the same as immediately coming to power and taking it all away again immediately. When you enter government you inevitably will be saying a lot of ‘well I wouldn’t have started from here’.

Since 2010 we have constantly called out the Tory approach to deficit reduction, pointing out that it has been too heavy on spending cuts and too light on taxation. We need to keep calling out that approach, and explaining why we would do things differently.

The shadow chancellor argues that his alternative plan to concentrate tax rises on the 5 per cent is a better one. The serious issue which lies behind this is that I think we do ourselves and those we want to vote for us a disservice by suggesting that we could achieve all we want to achieve simply by taxing the ‘very very rich’ and clamping down on tax evasion. It gets cheers at conference, but is it realistic? Most countries which have the level of public services we aspire to , such as most Scandinavian countries, do so in a context where the taxation to fund this does not just come from the top 5 per cent. Generally individuals who are not far above average earners pay relatively high levels of tax by United Kingdom standards. This is part of the social contract that delivers good services and cohesive communities.

There is a risk that if we pretend we can do it all with no cost to ‘middle Britain’, we are going to let people down when it proves impossible. I was critical of the Tony Blair and Gordon Brown approach in that I felt they could have had this debate with the public more openly, especially in those heady early years. Instead they found themselves accused of stealth taxes, because the T-word was avoided.

The 2017 manifesto may have been costed on the promise of only increasing taxes for the top 5 per cent – but that manifesto was only a start, and in many ways a fairly modest start. Nothing wrong with modest starts, recognising that Rome was not built in a day. But our longer term ambitions are much greater (remember that this manifesto did not promise to end the benefits freeze nor did it fully address some of the major issues like social care).

The debate over how we fund our ambitions is one that needs to be had. Levelling with the public is crucial to building trust.

