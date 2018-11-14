‘Smallest Things’ – premature baby leave

Waltham Forest’s approach to premature baby leave shows what Labour councils can do when they are in power, writes Clyde Loakes

On 1 January 2018, Waltham Forest become the first local authority and possibly the first employer to sign up to the Smallest Things campaign and give our staff extra week’s maternity or paternity leave for every week their baby is born prematurely – on top of the parental leave they are already entitled to at the council. We were and still are very proud of this – thankfully – small in number, but huge in significance, improvement to the terms and conditions of our staff.

It was not a difficult or hard thing to do. In October 2017 I stumbled across the Smallest Thing campaign and the work that Steve Reed MP was trying to galvanise in parliament on the issue. In short: the inequalities in the way that maternity and paternity leave was applied to parents of premature babies. Within three months we had changed our council policy to fully address this inequality.

Our policy will inevitably affect very few of our 2,700 employees, but is incredibly important and will make a huge difference to the parents and families of prematurely born babies. It updates the long held and traditional model and view of maternity and paternity leave by providing parents who find themselves in the difficult circumstances with a premature baby, the extra support they need, within a clearly defined and compassionate policy, which provides the financial and job security and certainty from the council as an employer; allowing parents to focus on providing the much needed love and support to that new person – or persons – that has arrived in their lives.

As a Labour-run authority, we value the rights of our employees and strive to make our workplace a positive environment. As our staff carry out the fantastic work that keeps our borough moving forward and provide vital services for our most vulnerable residents, it is absolutely right to support our own staff in what could be one of the most stressful, chaotic and often traumatic times of their lives, as they worry about their new born child.

One in eight babies are now born prematurely and in times such as these, parents can often wait, days, weeks or even months before being able to hold their new born. Currently for most in these circumstances their maternity and paternity leave is being used up, before they even get their baby home. Labour in Waltham Forest believed that we were duty bound to act upon and build on the fantastic work by the Smallest Things campaign, rather than wait for parliament to legislate. Our policy provides parents with the opportunity to spend that time in hospital with their baby, worry free and – rather than curtailing – allowing also the maximum amount of time at home with them to care for and bond with their babies, when they are finally allowed home.

This policy demonstrates our commitment to our employees and whilst I am pleased that the government has not ruled out looking at this policy, we did not feel the need to wait for national legislation to implement a change that we deem necessary now. We are also in conversation with other employers and contractors we have a relationship with to ask them to consider adopting this policy. I am really pleased that others, such as Paloma Faith, have lent their voices to the cause and that the Labour Mayor of London – Sadiq Khan – is also adopting this policy position and companies such as Sony Music have followed suit too.

We are so very proud that Waltham Forest is leading the way on this issue and I am convinced that others will and should follow suit – why would they not?

We are going further though, building on the principles of the Smallest Things campaign, Waltham Forest council is soon to formally introduce up to four weeks full pay for the parent of a baby at born at full term, but is hospitalised.

This is Labour local government at its best – even in these desperate financial times – doing what it can to respond to the needs and demands of the 21st century and its breadth of emerging agendas; in this case supporting staff – more often than not who are also its residents – during some very, very difficult days and nights and making a real and big difference to their lives.

–––––

Clyde Loakes is deputy leader of Waltham Forest council

–––––