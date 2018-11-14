What will a deal solve?

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

It looks like a deal. More details should be revealed in the coming hours, with a cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow where the deal is expected to be ratified, after ministers are consulted tonight.

How on earth Theresa May expects to get the deal through parliament is anyone’s guess. The suspicion is that the Democratic Unionist party will not get their way over the Irish backstop, and excitable souls are already working out whether there might just be time for a general election before Christmas. Probably not, is the answer there.

Whether one would even solve the problem of the parliamentary arithmetic is also an open question. According to polling from YouGov for the People’s Vote campaign, around 15 per cent of voters may have changed their minds on Brexit since the referendum.

As our magazine editorial argued this month, there is now a democratic deficit at the heart of Brexit. A ‘deal’ will not solve it.

-Conor Pope, deputy editor

Five things to read today

Poll: one in five ‘private’ voters have changed their mind on Brexit

Pippa Crerar, Guardian

Labour took a leaf out of the Spice Girls’ book on Brexit – but it can’t last

Gaby Hinsliff, Pool

As fake news flourishes, the UK’s fact-checkers are turning to automation to compete

Gian Volpicelli, Wired UK

No-deal will hamper war on terror, says Khan

Richard Porritt, New European

Government forced to reveal Brexit legal advice after Commons defeat

Matt Foster, PoliticsHome

