Health is everyone’s obligation

This article is part of a series of articles written by candidates for the Progress strategy board elections. The publishing of this article is not an endorsement of the candidate. You can read Martin Edobor’s candidate statement here

We can’t let the Tories use the language of ‘responsibility’ to cover up their failure to save our NHS, writes Martin Edobor

Last week the new fresh-faced secretary of state for health and social care, Matthew Hancock drew headlines with his new ideological crusade: ‘responsibility’. In a speech he gave launching a new government document, Prevention is Better than Cure, Hancock called for a focus on individual responsibility when it comes to healthcare. Arguing that by encouraging people to make healthier lifestyle choices we could improve healthcare outcomes. At first glance, this looks like a straightforward argument, however, it oversimplifies the complexity of health and has dubious moral underpinnings.

The distribution of healthcare resources remains one of the most contentious areas of public policy in the modern age. On the right and center-right, there continues to be a focus on individual responsibility as a way of determining who should receive priority when it comes to healthcare resources. Proponents of responsibility argue that an individual’s lifestyle choice contributes to their health and wellbeing, and plays a major role in the cause of illness in developed nations. Therefore individuals must be morally responsible for their health-related choices.

Although there is a strong body of research that shows the link between lifestyle choices and healthcare outcome, this is not enough to form the basis of shifting the responsibility for someone’s health away from the state and to the individual. There is a range of factors that determine one’s health, beyond lifestyle choices such as social-economic factors, physical environment, and a person’s individual characteristics. These factors, among others, form the social determinants of health as described by the World Health Organisation.

As many different variables determine the health of an individual, it can be argued that despite choice, one does not have active control over their determinants of health, therefore, it is inappropriate to blame or assign responsibility to health. The Conservative government should not focus on the individual, but more broadly on a wider range of public policy areas. For example, air pollution and improving the quality of our built environment to encourage healthier lifestyles. This view was echoed by Dr. Andrew Goddard, president of the Royal College of Physicians, who argued that Hancock should focus on wider public health policy such as tougher legislation to tackle air pollution.

It appears Hancock will not be focusing on the wider determinants of health, likely because to do so would shed light on the negative effects of the failed programme of austerity the Conservatives have pursued over the last eight years. It is not the choice of individuals that they are forced to use food banks, choose between heat and food. Freedom to choose a healthier lifestyle is reserved for those who are wealthy enough to have the luxury of choice, and most people in the United Kingdom do not have this luxury.

Additionally, further objections can be levelled at Hancock’s rhetoric of holding individuals responsible for their healthcare choices as it conflicts with the obligations that the medical profession has to treat the ill and societies obligation to take care of its citizens. Healthcare can also be viewed as an inalienable right, and that this right cannot be forfeited, irrespective of one’s choices in life.

Society has a moral obligation to provide healthcare to its citizens regardless of whether they are responsible for ill health. This obligation stems from the special moral importance of healthcare, as it differs from other social goods in the sense that health has the ability to determine whether one can gain access to opportunity. Healthcare encompasses the range of medical care available and is provided to individuals in society, allowing us to achieve and maintain health. Therefore the Labour party must do all it can to strongly oppose any move by the Conservatives to shift the responsibility of health from the state to the individual. As to fail to do so would unravel the social contract which forms the foundation of our modern much treasured national health service.

–––––

Martin Edobor is a candidate in the Progress strategy board elections. You can read his candidate statement here

–––––