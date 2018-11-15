Recruiting to unions

This article is part of a series of articles written by candidates for the Progress strategy board elections. The publishing of this article is not an endorsement of the candidate. You can read John Hannett’s candidate statement here

The way we work is changing, and without unions campaigns and recruitment – workers are at risk, writes John Hannett

It is a little known fact that the trade union movement is growing again. Both those in the Trades Union Congress and outside. Most of this growth comes from three unions: Prospect, the RMT and my old union Usdaw. The former and the latter take very different approach to the RMT, which prides itself on militancy. It has industrial power due to the physical infrastructure in which it operates. It is good at its central task but there is little about what it does that can be replicated by unions in other sectors.

Prospect and Usdaw operate in almost diametrically opposed parts of the labour market. Prospect is a union for ‘professionals’ whether they be nuclear physicists in the public sector or telecommunications manages in the private sector. On the most part they earn reliable middle class salaries in middle class jobs. This does not mean they have it easy – often the people best serviced by Prospect have to be convinced to be in a unions, often they will think ‘it is not for me’ or ‘why would I need a union’. Usdaw on the other hand represents those in low paid retail jobs. Their employers are extremely powerful in the relationship, have built into their business models that tax credits will top up their staff’s salary and for years the companies have exploited the part-time workers having less rights or employer loopholes in the tax system – winning full time worker’s rights for part time workers was a big success of Usdaw under the last Labour government. Our members risk violence in the workplace – normally from customers. Prospect is not affiliated to the Labour party, Usdaw proudly is.

But what they have in common is an approach. They are both efficient and modern trade unions in the nature of their organisations, both put a massive premium on growing their own new talent. They focus on the fundamentals of pay, rights at work, safety, pensions and equality for all. The unions do their bit in solidarity with trade unionists abroad – Columbia remains a very dangerous place for members of our movement – but our focus is not Latin-American ‘liberation’ movements. We are robust with government – Labour or Conservative – about what our members want and need but stay focused on the issues that matter most. When we come knocking, it is because it matters and we mean business. Too many campaign groups take a splatter gun approach, precision is actually best. Both parties know we will not stop until we have won and will give credit where it is due. On this I cannot speak for Prospect, but at Usdaw we know that our members’ best interests are best served by a Labour government – every time – but our members cannot wait for a Labour government, if issues need raising they need raising whoever is in Downing Street.

This relentlessly focused model clearly works. The members want a union where they come first not internal factions. This approach does not get me, my excellent successor Paddy Lillis, or Prospect’s Mike Clancy on the Andrew Marr show, but it gets our members better pay, better rights, better pensions.

At Usdaw, because of churn in the retail workforce, we have to recruit 70,000 members a year to just stand still. We only grow if we go beyond this. Year on year, even through the global crash, we pilled on members and showed our approach works as we defend those losing work at Woolworths, won better rights at Tesco and fight for recognition at Marks and Spencers.

The IPPR’s final report of the Commission On Economic Justice has a real focus on how you get more trade union members, especially in the private sector, more unions in dialogue with employers and greater levels of collective bargaining. This is welcome, both on its own terms and as part of a wider set of measures to make our economy fairer and more redistributive. Their ‘big idea’ is an auto-enrolment of workers into unions, like we have with pensions – thanks to campaigns by unions like Usdaw and a Labour government. I know some union leaders are very pro, others, like Clancy who spoke about this on the Progressive Britain podcast in August, are less keen. If we could address Prospect’s concerns, mainly about both the bureaucracy and litigious nature of hostile employers, then this is definitely something that the whole movement should take serious.

In addition, a modernisation of trade union laws is long overdue. Why can union members not save time and union organisations save money with online ballots in industrial disputes?

Joining a union, any union, is good for working people. A voice at work, a defender when the going gets tough, a champion at all times. Despite our growth, union density in the private sector is below 20 per cent. This has got to change. To make it happen unions themselves have to change, the law has to change and the Labour party has to be in government to make it happen.

