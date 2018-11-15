This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

Brexit often feels like an internal Tory party disagreement that got a little out of hand. It is certainly going to this week, as the fallout from today’s cabinet meeting dominates the media narrative.

Behind that, there is talk of what Labour MPs do now. Reject what the government puts forward – which could carry with it the risk of no deal – or accept it as the alternative to chaos? This apparent dichotomy is reportedly tearing some apart.

But that is not the message I have heard coming out from most in Westminster, or the surrounding sphere of centre-left influence. As Progress chair Alison McGovern put it last night, the judgement MPs will make is: ‘Is this in the best interest of the country, and our constituents?’ The effects of the government’s proposal must still be judged against voters’ lives as they currently are.

There are further problems. Tony Blair, writing in the Times this morning, says that Theresa May’s deal has ‘united “Remainers” and “Leavers” but only in opposition to it’ – adding: ‘Whatever the people voted for, they didn’t vote for this’.

In the Financial Times, Peter Mandelson damns the trading implications of the deal. ‘Everyone is left dissatisfied, no one is reconciled and the argument goes on forever’, he argues. ‘The public must have the right to decide whether they want this.’ The alternative to chaos, in other words, is not this deal.

Others may take their time. The centre-left in the Labour party is clear about what they will do.

-Conor Pope, deputy editor

