EXTRA: Brexit Mayhem

Richard Angell is joined by Alison McGovern and former political secretary to Neil Kinnock, Neil Stewart to discuss May’s brexit deal and where we go from here.
Further reading:
*This month’s Progress editorial – This isn’t what anyone voted for
*The politicians got it wrong – not the people
