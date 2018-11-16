Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
EXTRA: Brexit Mayhem

Progress
November 16, 2018
Richard Angell is joined by Alison McGovern and former political secretary to Neil Kinnock, Neil Stewart to discuss May’s brexit deal and where we go from here.


Further reading:

*This month’s Progress editorial – This isn’t what anyone voted for

*The politicians got it wrong – not the people

