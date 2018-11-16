This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.
Punditry – it’s everywhere. Panels of journalists speculating on which minister will walk next, who will replace them, or whether Theresa May will survive to see the end of the week. Am I the only one who has seen a few too many journalists predict that Theresa May is about to fall, only to be disappointed? One refreshingly honest report from a BBC journalist this week captured it perfectly – no one really knows what is going to happen next.
But even when you ask people on the street (or God forbid on Twitter) what they think of Brexit, they’ll often tell you what they think might happen, rather than whether they think our leaders are doing the right thing for the country. We live in a world where everyone is a pundit, but democracy is not a spectator sport.
I’m going to come clean: I have no idea what will happen next. Some people have said that a People’s Vote will only divide us further, but if your argument is that plunging us into an economic recession, or appeasing the right, will unite us – history isn’t on your side.
In times like this the only thing we can do is make clear who we are. All of you reading this email are – like myself – open to the world, frustrated with the status quo and believe that we achieve more together than we achieve alone.
Coming out publicly and demanding that the Labour party’s policy on a People’s Vote should reflect this is our democratic duty.
The time for punditry is over. The question isn’t what will happen next?
The question is: what do we do now?
-Stefan Rollnick, editorial assistant
Do something
It might feel like we have no control over this chaos, but thanks to your activism and dedication – a People’s Vote is now within our grasp.
You can make it happen by donating to LabourSay, so we can make sure our Labour government-in-waiting puts it on the ballot.
Latest on Progress
Trans awareness week – Brexit and LGBT+ rights
Brexit could put all the progress we have made on LGBT+ rights in jeopardy, warns Heather Peto
Into the unknown
This government is paralysed, and without a clear sense of direction the markets will remain shaky, warns Stephen Beer
Voting is now open in the Progress strategy board elections. The Progress strategy board exists to guide the work of Progress, and ensure the strategic aims of the organisation.
Click here to see your candidates.
Progress strategy board elections
Health is everyone’s obligation
We can’t let the Tories use the language of ‘responsibility’ to cover up their failure to save our NHS, writes Martin Edobor
Recruiting to unions
The way we work is changing, and without unions campaigns and recruitment – workers are at risk, writes John Hannett
The Progressive Britain Podcast
Richard Angell is joined by Alison McGovern and former political secretary to Neil Kinnock, Neil Stewart to discuss May’s brexit deal and where we go from here.
Five things to read today
The paranoid fantasy behind Brexit
Fintan O’Toole, Guardian
By overturning the suspension of Anthony Lester, the Lords has discouraged staff from speaking out
Amy Leversidge, New Statesman
Mr. Brexit
David Frum, Atlantic
Jewish history can be used as a weapon to fight antisemitism
Hella Pick, Guardian
Brutal Burma
Editorial, Times
Sign up to this email
Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.
It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.
Our work depends on you.