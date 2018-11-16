This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

This morning, the prime minister claimed in the House of Commons that a ‘Brexit in the national interest is possible.’ Yet, with eight ministerial resignations as of three pm, it seems Theresa May had spoken too soon.

What will happen next is anyone’s guess, but one thing is certain – we are far from the end of the Brexit mayhem. As Roger Liddle outlined back on the third episode of the Progressive Britain podcast last October, a ‘Brexit deal’ is, in fact, three deals – one to withdraw from the European Union, one to transition, and one to govern our future relationship with the bloc.

So far we have: a withdrawal agreement that cannot unite the government, let alone Parliament, a transitional backstop that allows for a difference in arrangements for Ireland (a red line for the Democratic Unionist party), and no progress on our future relationship. In short, it is a Brexit battlefield littered with the corpses of Tory political careers and absolutely nothing of note to show for it.

Meanwhile, as the Westminster infighting continues, the real issues facing the country are being ignored. The stasis is real. It is telling, for example, that Esther McVey survived the shambolic implementation of universal credit to resign today over the withdrawal agreement. And, as we have been watching the Brexit drama unfold, the disgraced Lord Lester has been saved from suspension from the House of Lords for sexual harassment by his peers.

The longer we let this continue, the longer we let progressive values fall by the wayside and the more democracy in this country continues to fail the people it should serve.

This isn’t what anyone voted for.

-Henna Shah, academy coordinator

What a day…

The potential for control that attracted people to leaving the European Union is diminishing, while the gap between what the public wanted and what we will get grows. The campaign for a People’s Vote must solve the democratic deficit at the heart of Brexit. This is the editorial from Progress magazine November 2018

Due to the role reversal of the People’s Vote campaign – Brexiteers in charge, Remainers against the government – a new poll is all to play for, argues Matthew Doyle

Voting is now open in the Progress strategy board elections. The Progress strategy board exists to guide the work of Progress, and ensure the strategic aims of the organisation.

The Progressive Britain Podcast

With hot-takes still coming fresh off the Twittersphere and votes still to be counted in many states, Matthew Doyle – previously special advisor to Tony Blair – comes on the pod to speak to Conor Pope and Alison McGovern about his key takeaways from last week’s midterm elections.

Also on the show, Alison discusses the refugee crisis following her trip to Lebanon, where over a million displaced Syrians now live.

