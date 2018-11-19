Are young people ready for the jobs of the future?

This article is part of a series of articles written by candidates for the Progress strategy board elections. The publishing of this article is not an endorsement of the candidate. You can read James Beckles’ candidate statement here

Our economy is changing at a dizzying pace, but a Labour government can make sure we are prepared, writes James Beckles

Technology is a major part of Britain’s economy; from the industrial revolution to our modern day tech hubs, Britain’s economy has thrived on our ability to innovate and these innovations have provided the jobs needed to sustain local communities and provide young people with the jobs needed to achieve their ambitions.

The 21st century will be a century of innovation in both mechanical and digital technology. We talk a lot about Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), which is starting to play an important part in industry and our everyday lives, but we will still need the designers and engineers of physical devices including computers, servers and new portable technology.

But are our schools equipped to deliver a curriculum that ensures our young people have not just the essential skills of reading, writing and maths but also skills they will need for the future like computer literacy, programming, coding and good old fashioned vocational training for the new technological age? Sadly the answer is not enough schools are. A Labour government must look at the challenges ahead and the demands of industry and get our young people skilled up to meet the expectations and rigour of this new dynamic age.

While not focusing solely on academic qualification building but learning and skill building that allows our young people to be ready to compete in a global market place. This will also require partnership with established tech companies and start-ups who will know what skills are required for their industry and where the gaps are that need to be filled. It will also us to persuade this industry to provide more opportunities for working class children and young people.

We take for granted that young people are more tech savvy and to a large degree they are. But knowing how to use a device and a software package is not the same as understanding how the former is built and how the latter is programmed.

AI and automation can be a daunting prospect for workers now and in the future, but with a clear plan for educating young minds now we put them in a good position to meet new advancements in technology.

From inner-cities to rural communities we cannot afford to leave any child behind in the new technological revolution. Our future really does depends on it.

–––––

James Beckles is a candidate in the councillors’ section of the Progress strategy board election. You can read his candidate statement here

–––––