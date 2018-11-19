Labour in opposition – what role for Progress?

This article is part of a series of articles written by candidates for the Progress strategy board elections. The publishing of this article is not an endorsement of the candidate. You can read Phil Brickell’s candidate statement here

Eighteen months on from the 2017 general election result, Phil Brickell sets out his vision for how Progress can renew Labour in opposition

Eight years into opposition and more than a year after Labour’s third consecutive general election defeat for the party, big questions about the party’s path to power remain unanswered.

There is much work to be done to address head-on the issues the party establishment fails to consider. In 2017, why did we lose working-class seats such as Walsall and Mansfield, and see dramatically reduced support in Labour bastions like Bolsover? What can we do to expand our appeal to the electorate beyond the retail offering of 2017?

Elsewhere, how do we secure rights at work against a backdrop of rising digitalisation, but falling trade union membership? And how do we deal with the rise of nationalism without putting off the many Labour supporters who voted to leave the European Union to send a signal to the Westminster class?

Progress can do much to answer these questions, setting out a radical policy position fit for an increasingly fluid, de-centralised 21st century Britain. Central to that work will be championing our progressive values, but also calling out Labour’s own policy positions where we think they have lost focus – be they criticising the abolition of all university tuition fees when degrees are predominantly the privilege of middle-class children, or championing regulation of the bus network over and above nationalising all rail franchises.

There seems a latent expectation within the party that the Tories, riddled with division over Brexit and lacking any meaningful vision for the future of our country, will simply roll over, call another election, and Labour will march into 10 Downing Street with Corbyn at its helm. But remember, New Labour aside, the last time we won an election was 44 years ago. My parents were only just old enough to vote then.

In order to address these concerns, we must win the battle of ideas; after all politics should be about policies not personalities. The 2017 manifesto was lauded as the most popular in history. Parallels were made with Labour’s radical post-war vision under Attlee. But that wasn’t always the case.

And so where we see policy proposals, which, in truth, are regressive, we must call them out. Cancelling all university tuition fees at the expense of investing in early years education. Failing to commit to overturn the government’s punitive welfare cuts. Quiescent on our vision for a trading relationship with our European allies after March 2019. We can do so much better.

As a united party, we need to move away from the dogmatic idealism of old and embrace workable policies which will achieve long lasting change for the most disadvantaged in our communities. It is only by staying true to our social democratic values that we will achieve a fair economy which curbs the excesses of capitalism whilst allowing private enterprise to grow, combined with a strong welfare state which supports those need it the most.

To achieve those goals we must recruit new members into the Progress fold. That means building a base of progressive members outside of London, pushing for left leaning solutions to the most pressing issues of the day from the ground up.

Time and time again we discuss the resurgence of the far right – in Germany, France and the United States – but forget about the achievements of left-leaning politics in New Zealand, Canada and Portugal. We should work in partnership with our international colleagues to learn how they are tackling the 21st century challenges of loneliness, job insecurity and an ageing population.

Finally, we must champion our record in government. All too often we hear members gloss over our track record in power, either because they prefer not to give credit to New Labour, or because they are simply unaware of our achievements over 13 consecutive years in government – be they on cancelling third world debt, climate change, or unparalleled investment in healthcare and education. As a party we will not gain power if we continue to trash our own legacy.

So we must hold the Tories account, but also be rigorous in holding a mirror to our own party.

