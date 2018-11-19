Labour’s test – policy meets message

This article is part of a series of articles written by candidates for the Progress strategy board elections. The publishing of this article is not an endorsement of the candidate. You can read Mary Wimbury’s candidate statement here

If Labour wants to win back the ‘left behinds’, we are going to have to build accountability into our institutions, writes Mary Wimbury

It feels dangerous, right now, to be writing more than a day in advance what might happen on Brexit. But the chaos is such that I suspect things will not be resolved by the time you are reading this. Momentum is growing for a People’s Vote, and while the focus must remain on gaining one, it is also important to reflect on why the last referendum was lost. The key cohort, as far as Labour, or potential Labour voters, that has been agonised over is the so-called ‘left behinds’. There are of course others who will be key to any people’s vote: the BAME voters who were fed up with their relatives being less well-treated when seeking to visit or settle in the United Kingdom than European Union citizens with no connection; and the older, mortgage-free predominantly Tory voters who wanted things to go back to ‘how they were’. But it is those categorised as left behind that present an existential threat to our party whatever happens with Brexit.

The people described by analysts as ‘left behind’ are typically white, working class non-graduates from areas that were once full of mines or other industry and heavily unionised. Now, those jobs have gone and the ones that replaced them are low skilled, insecure and far less likely to be unionised. There are elements of nostalgia and entitlement in the assumption that people in such places should be our voters as the generations before them in that location were. But there is also the more existential question of what the Labour party is and who it is for. There is little doubt that it was founded as the party of organised Labour united with other strands such as Fabian Society, who perhaps represented the cosmopolitan intelligentsia of their day. But this was not just about policy, but representation. Trade unions nominated members as candidates for parliament, who had a history of working in the industry they represented. Angela Rayner, who worked as a care worker, and became a Unison rep and then an MP is very much in this tradition today, but there are few others. The reasons for this are various but contribute to an impression that politicians are ‘not like us’ and ‘not from places like this’ or if they are they’ve moved away and only come back to be the member of parliament.

Many involved in Labour politics wonder how people were taken in by charlatans such as Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson or Donald Trump. The truth can be hard to face up to: they knew they were charlatans, but they think most or all politicians are. Whatever happens with Brexit we need to engage better and represent better the people who feel not just left behind but lacking in control of their own lives and the access to the levers of power to change that. Too often it is not just landlords or bosses who exercise baffling and impenetrable power over people’s lives, but the arms of the state. That might be the bureaucracy of Universal Credit, the council’s housing allocation policy or the immigration service. If we are to renew our politics we need to find ways to cut through this and give back control over people’s lives in a way that is meaningful to them. Of course jobs and an industrial strategy are a key part but there are other considerations in terms of democratic accountability and the way we decide our policy too. I’ve set out some suggestions.

Firstly, local government is far from perfect but at least your local councillors’ details are publicly available and you can contact them, lobby them and seek to influence them. At the end of the day they only get to carry on if people in your community vote for them. Should we have the same or similar for a far wider range of public services, including health care? We need to think about how we ensure accountability whilst guarding against corruption and populism. But we also need to consider how can we better build citizen experience into decision-making at a local and a national level. It is something that happened for example in setting up the Irish referendum on abortion and MPs have started talking about the possibility for a people’s vote on Brexit. But such mechanisms could be used much more widely on more local decisions too. And what about our tax and benefits system? Everyone has a view on that. How do we ensure going into the next election Labour has a policy that is fair, seen to be fair and has the right incentives? Surely, one element of deciding that should involve people with direct experience giving evidence.

The benefits system is a classic example of the problem that if you are explaining you are losing. Similarly, there are very good arguments for making at least some of the costs of higher education part of a loan to be repaid if and when the student who benefitted from it earns far more than their contemporaries who didn’t. But intuitively people see it as unfair and off putting. Unfortunately, we seem to have gone from the extreme of a policy that was perfectly academically justifiable but publicly seen as unfair to policy-making by slogan even if it won’t automatically benefit the people we want it to. Surely we have enough whit about us to get the right policy and the right message? That should be the test for everything that goes into the next manifesto.

–––––

Mary Wimbury is a candidate in the Progress strategy board election. You can read her candidate statement here

–––––