The Labour party or the London party?

If we want to get back to government, then we will have to look outside the cities, writes Ben Cox

Labour over the years has changed to the point where we now see the party becoming a London-centric party. Progress is also very London-centric but, can we win back the power for progressive centre-left values but also can the Labour party win – not just a London party – by reaching out to rural seats?

I live in the east Sussex countryside and feel the Labour voice is little to not there at all. The state of things in east Sussex are at dire straits with Simon Edwards, the director of East Sussex County Council, saying that the core offer was the ‘stark reality’ of cuts. He said: ‘Councils have a duty, to be honest with residents and plan ahead, with many having no choice but to consider reducing services to the bare minimum as part of prudent financial strategies to protect vulnerable residents while fulfilling their legal obligation to deliver a balanced budget. The only way to avoid this is by government delivering a sustainable and fairer funding settlement for councils as part of next year’s spending review.’

We have seen services cut and crime skyrocket, yet the Tories get in every time and still have a massive backing locally. Due to the fact the party is mismanaged and lead by people that are questionable at best, the leadership comes up every day on the doorstep across Wealden. I worry by not fighting for the true values of a centre-left party, we will become unelectable where I am for a very long time to come.

I feel that Labour and the centre-left of the party have missed a trick here and by spending all of its time thinking about London and not the broken countryside, it makes itself unwinnable as a party.

There is a lot of talk about the middle of east Sussex being ‘true blue’, but when you looking closer at the way people vote and also the calling out for good sensible politics, it gets you to questioning how and why we are not fighting here?

We see momentum disrupting constituency Labour party meetings and also in councils across London, but not even looking at our countryside CLPs. This means we have a good base to build from. We can see local councils become centre-left, stepping labour back to its proper values of progressive centre-left policies and change the people’s perception of the party that at the moment is questionable.

We can’t afford to forget rural seats. The old idea that Labour speaks for the cities and the Conservatives speak for the countryside is a myth we can’t keep too. The 1997 Labour gains in rural seats like the Wrekin and Kettering and over 180 members of the PLP after the 1997 general election self-identifying as rural MPs, shows that the real battle is in the countryside.

I know that the battle to win in rural seats are both hard and most the time a thankless task. However, in Wealden we have started to push from the grassroots, canvassing hard and talking with the community. We have seen success with a young town councillor elected for the 1st time in over 15 years. But the struggle is there and you feel left out of the party with little to no help from the party. Meetings are hard to host with members miles away from one and other and the constituency size makes door knocking and campaigning hard but we can and are winning.

By building trust at the grassroots of local politics we can see the centre-left and progressives’ backing grow across the country. By doing so we can push for a transformative Labour government to rival the amazing successes of the last Labour government.

If we fail to get our voice out across the countryside and the forgotten towns, we won’t win a majority Labour government – and we will no longer be a national party; just a London party.

