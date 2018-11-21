Irrevocable? Well…

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

Is article 50 revocable? I discussed that with Roger Liddle way back in episode three of the Progressive Britain podcast, just after the deadline for concluding the first phase of Brexit negotiations was missed.

It is now over a year later and the question is even more relevant. With no parliamentary majority for Theresa May’s deal, but a parliamentary to stop a no-deal Brexit, the whole process is in stasis: that means it really does matter whether article 50 can be postponed or overturned. Not least in the case of a People’s Vote.

The Tory government knows this. That is why Theresa May has been attempting to stop a European court hearing from examining whether the process can be reversed. But there was more bad news for her today: the British supreme court has dismissed this attempt.

So what happens with Brexit now? And, now the dust has settled, what is really in the draft withdrawal agreement? We discussed that on the new podcast episode, out today.

-Conor Pope, deputy editor

The Progressive Britain Podcast

A prime minister on the brink, a cabinet in revolt, a Brexit deal in tatters, and no clear plan to guide us out of this mess.

Conor Pope, Alison McGovern and Stephanie Lloyd discuss how the Conservatives have made a mess of their own internal division, and what the withdrawal agreement would really mean for Britain.

Listen >>>

Voting is now open in the Progress strategy board elections. The Progress strategy board exists to guide the work of Progress, and ensure the strategic aims of the organisation.

Click here to see your candidates.

Progress strategy board elections

The Labour party or the London party?

If we want to get back to government, then we will have to look outside the cities, writes Ben Cox

Read now >>>

Five things to read today

We don’t need to leave the EU to control immigration, Mrs May

Charles Clarke and Alan Johnson, Guardian

Boris’ cannon just cost us – but he’s been this wasteful before

Biba Kang, Independent

Transgender awareness week, the gender recognition act and where next for Labour

Heather Peto, Labourlist

Here are the MPs that Russian trolls targeted the most

Gian Volpicelli, Wired UK

The DUP’s Brexit message to Theresa May

Laura Kuenssberg, BBC

Sign up to this email