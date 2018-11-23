EXTRA: The secret Tory economic plan

Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd discuss the latest from the Brexit saga, including Theresa May’s Commons statement, how her leadership limps on, and the ingenious play to save her deal by, er, tanking the economy.



Further reading:

*MPs told off for playing football in the Commons chamber

