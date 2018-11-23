The secret Tory plan

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

Theresa May’s statement to the House of Commons today did not reveal much – cases like this feel more of a box-ticking exercise for constitutional purposes, mixed with empty political theatre.

More revealing is the government plan to, in technical terms, absolutely tank the economy for political gain. The story, reported in the Sunday Times at the weekend and by ITV’s Robert Peston yesterday, goes that top Tories expect the withdrawal agreement to be voted down by parliament, followed by a crash in the pound. This, they hope, will spook their own backbenchers into backing the agreement.

To reiterate: that is if the plan goes well.

To be so cavalier about making us all poorer as part of a political calculation – one that is solely down to Tory party management – is a disgrace. Not only does it make people worse off, it will also feed into the growing belief that there is a political elite that actively wants to prevent people getting on in life. This is what spurs on populist politics and brought around Brexit in the first place. The Tories now seem to be doing all they can to prove people right.

-Conor Pope, deputy editor

Latest on Progress

As tensions rise in the standoff between a populist Italy and the European Union, Alessio Colonnelli assesses the implications for the left around the world

Read Now >>>

My new book – The Women in the Room: Labour’s Forgotten History – hopes to start filling in women’s untold role in labour’s history books, writes Nan Sloane

Read Now >>>

Today on Twitter

The Progressive Britain Podcast

A prime minister on the brink, a cabinet in revolt, a Brexit deal in tatters, and no clear plan to guide us out of this mess.

Conor Pope, Alison McGovern and Stephanie Lloyd discuss how the Conservatives have made a mess of their own internal division, and what the withdrawal agreement would really mean for Britain.

Listen >>>

Five things to read today

Clinton, Blair, Renzi: why we lost, and how to fight back



Patrick Wintour, Guardian

The many possible outcomes of Brexit, explained

Jen Kirby, Vox

On the anniversary of the Kindertransport, we should reflect on why we’re failing child refugees today



Yvette Cooper, Independent

The Government has failed on Brexit. If parliament votes down this deal, the people must have their say

Frances O’Grady, PoliticsHome

Eco-fascism: The ideology marrying environmentalism and white supremacy thriving online

Sarah Manavis, New Statesman

Sign up to this email