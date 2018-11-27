TV debates and other Brexit mistakes

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

Theresa May will challenge Jeremy Corbyn to a television debate over her Brexit deal, according to the front page of this morning’s Telegraph.

Presumably, this is an effort from No 10 to learn from the mistakes of the disastrous 2017 election campaign, where May’s failure to attend the leaders’ debates became a running story, summing up the fear and caution that characterised her leadership style. However, simply doing the opposite of what that Tory campaign did does not necessarily mean an idea is any good. A televised debate does not play to her strengths, and no one had been pushing for one, so she had nothing to lose from one not happening.

This is apparently part of Downing Street’s plan for ‘an election-style campaign to seek the country’s backing’ for May’s Brexit deal. But if that is really what they want, there is one very simply thing they can do: let people have a vote on it.

-Conor Pope, deputy editor

Addressing integration would allow Labour to diffuse Britain's polarised culture war, writes Sunder Katwala

Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd discuss the latest from the Brexit saga, including Theresa May's Commons statement, how her leadership limps on, and the ingenious play to save her deal by, er, tanking the economy.

