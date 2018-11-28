This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

Just over two years ago, president Barack Obama said in a speech during a visit to the United Kingdom that if we were to leave the European Union, the UK would be at the ‘back of the queue’ for a trade deal with the United States. There was outrage in the ‘Leave’ camp: how dare the leader of one of the biggest trading nations in the world come to our country and tell the truth about the difficulties of Brexit.

Since the referendum, many of Brexit’s architects – Boris Johnson, Liam Fox, Nigel Farage and David Davis – put most of their chips on the possibility of a ‘huge’ trade deal with the US. But since the prime minister is aware of how painful this Brexit might be, she has instead opted for a different path: a pointless Brexit where we have no control over EU rules, and no freedom to strike out on our own. This is so obvious, that even Donald Trump called her out on it.

Who knew that Theresa May was such a unifying figure she could bring Obama and Trump together?

On the theme of strange bedfellows, today Ukip MEP Patrick O’Flynn quit the party over its association with Tommy Robinson to join the Labour-breakaway Social Democratic party. Yes, it does still exist, although the party now supports Brexit and won a whopping 469 votes in the 2017 general election.

So, who still fancies setting up a new party?

-Stefan Rollnick, editorial assistant

Take action

On Tuesday 11 December, parliament will sit to vote on Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement. While it is only members of parliament who get a vote, everyone has a voice.

Click below to make sure your MP knows that you expect them to vote against this pointless Brexit.

Make your voice heard

Latest on Progress

One month on from Pittsburgh, Jack Clayton argues that these attacks shake the very foundations of our democracy

Read Now >>>

Since Prevent’s inception it has sparked controversy, seen at times as un-nuanced and authoritarian. But if we take a step back, what does the science tell us about the best way to deal with extremism?

Read Now >>>

Today on Twitter

Christmas card anyone?

The Progressive Britain Podcast

How do we ‘combat extremism’? Radicalisation is an extremely complex issue, and its manifestations are rapidly changing. Conor Pope and Alison McGovern are joined by Lara Frumkin, senior lecturer in psychology at the Open University, who researches the psychology behind radicalisation.

Listen >>>

Five things to read today

Labour Has Warned The Government It Must Publish Its Brexit Legal Advice In Full

Alex Wickham, Buzzfeed

Thousands in France are protesting gas taxes — and their president

Alex Ward, Vox

Watching Britain’s Influence Shrink in Real Time

Yasmeen Serhan, Atlantic

Trump’s Brexit bomb is a brutal reminder that May’s work has barely started

Gaby Hinsliff, Guardian

I’m proud to be a British, Jewish woman in public life and I’m not going anywhere

Ruth Smeeth, Red Box

Sign up to this email