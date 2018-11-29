This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

Poor experts – they can’t seem to catch a break. In 2016 Michael Gove famously stuck the boot in, and more recently Labour’s very own fan of do-it-yourself government Richard Burgeon told Andrew Marr that the ‘age of experts is over’. But for those of us who still think that having expertise is still more useful than ‘reckoning’ something, today’s news was very concerning.

The devastating headline on the BBC reads: ‘Brexit will make UK worse off, government forecasts warn’. Chancellor Philip Hammond has defended the deal despite his own government’s forecasts, saying that it combines the economic benefits of being in the European Union, with the political benefits of leaving it.

One can only assume this doesn’t include the economic benefit of, err, making our economy better, and the political benefit of, err, having a say over our own trade rules.

It was also an exciting day on the Brexit front for those of us in the Labour party who still want to avert this economic catastrophe. Shadow chancellor John McDonnell told Laura Kuenssberg that a People’s Vote is ‘inevitable’ if Labour can’t force a general election, which interestingly, appeared to conflict with a statement given by Jeremy Corbyn’s spokesperson.

Two things are clear: the party establishment is divided, and our pressure is working. If you want to keep the pressure on, head over to LabourSay and give what you can.

-Stefan Rollnick, editorial assistant

History will not look kindly upon those who fail to protect the Rohingya from genocide, writes Rushanara Ali

The Progressive Britain Podcast

How do we ‘combat extremism’? Radicalisation is an extremely complex issue, and its manifestations are rapidly changing. Conor Pope and Alison McGovern are joined by Lara Frumkin, senior lecturer in psychology at the Open University, who researches the psychology behind radicalisation.

Five things to read today

Trump’s deal with Mexico could make asylum next to impossible

Priscilla Alvarez, Atlantic

Michelle Obama’s deeply moving memoir Becoming

Helen Lewis, New Statesman

Climate change means we’re going to see more drunk animals

Drew Millard, Outline

Everything you need to know about House Democrats’ leadership elections

Ella Nilsen, Vox

How chess became a pawn in Russia’s political war games

Daphne LePrince-Ringuet, Wired

