EXTRA: Project fear and debates so near?

John McDonnell has said that a People’s Vote could be “inevitable” – what has brought about this new positioning? Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May have agreed to debates, but won’t agree what kind of debate – how will that end? And warnings that a no deal Brexit could in fact be bad for the economy have brought back accusations of “project fear”. Conor Pope and Stephanie Lloyd go through the big topics of the week.
