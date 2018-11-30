The Muppets Christmas Brexit

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

Happy Friday everyone. The last Friday in November, in fact, which has led to the Progress office feeling particularly festive and chatting about what our favourite Christmas films are.

Our editorial assistant Stefan said Love Actually, our events manager Katie said she liked the Muppet Christmas Carol, and someone even said Die Hard – a film set at Christmas where the main character, played by Bruce Willis, refuses to give up in the face of overwhelming odds. It turns out that this is the same approach Theresa May is taking with her Brexit deal: today she refused to rule out taking her deal back to the commons for a second vote if it gets voted down the first time.

Putting aside terrible Christmas-themed segues for a second, it is fair to feel baffled by the audacity of a prime minister who has repeatedly ruled out offering the general public a second vote on Brexit refusing to rule out trying again and again to get her own deal through parliament. On top of that, you have to marvel at the fact that even Theresa May is aware that her Brexit deal is so universally despised that she’s unlikely to pass it through parliament on the first try.

At the end of Die Hard Bruce Willis walks off into the night with his wife after successfully defeating the German terrorists and saving the day. I think it’s fair to say that the comparisons with Brexit probably won’t hold up much past the title.

My personal favourite Christmas film is What A Wonderful Life, where the main character has a sudden epiphany at the end that he has been on the wrong track, and the only way to fix it is to completely reverse what he’s been doing. If Theresa May is going to take festive inspiration from anywhere this year, let’s hope it’s that.

-Joe Cox, digital assistant

