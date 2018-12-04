Economics of Brexit: what do we know?

With the House of Commons poised to hear the Government’s legal advice, Stephanie Lloyd and Progress Chair Alison McGovern MP discuss the ongoing Brexit mayhem and explore what it all might mean for our economy.

Further reading:

*The Institute for Government: understanding the economic impact of Brexit

