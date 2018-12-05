You must be revoking!

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.
This morning’s guidance that article 50 can be unilaterally revoked – without agreement from the EU27 – from the European Court of Justice’s advocate general is a big moment in the Brexit debate.
While the move is not a ruling, it is unlikely the ECJ will ignore it, and it answers a longstanding question. In fact, it was the topic of the third episode of our podcast over a year ago. (Our conclusion, aided by EU expert Roger Liddle, was that article 50 is revocable. You heard it here first.)
If you want to carry on being ahead of the curve, in today’s podcast Alison McGovern explains what we now know about the economic impact of Brexit – she has also written for the upcoming December issue of the magazine on the same topic.
-Conor Pope, deputy editor
This week on Progress
Our last chance to tell the truth
We must stand up and be honest about the economic impact of leaving the European Union before it’s too late, writes Progress chair Alison McGovern
61. Economics of Brexit: what do we know?
With the House of Commons poised to hear the Government’s legal advice, Stephanie Lloyd and Progress Chair Alison McGovern MP discuss the ongoing Brexit mayhem and explore what it all might mean for our economy.
One thing to watch today
Retro Report, the New York Times
Five things to read today
Article 50 can be revoked, says the EU’s top lawyer. So what does that mean for Brexit?
Patrick Maguire, New Statesman
Labour leads contempt proceedings against government over Brexit legal advice
Sienna Rodgers, LabourList
What Michelle Obama means to me, a black woman
June Eric-Udorie, Pool
An assault on a Hungarian university shows authoritarianism in action
Zack Beauchamp, Vox
The CRISPR Baby Scandal Gets Worse by the Day
Ed Yong, Atlantic
Sign up to this email
Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.
It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.
Our work depends on you.