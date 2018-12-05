You must be revoking!

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

This morning’s guidance that article 50 can be unilaterally revoked – without agreement from the EU27 – from the European Court of Justice’s advocate general is a big moment in the Brexit debate.

While the move is not a ruling, it is unlikely the ECJ will ignore it, and it answers a longstanding question. In fact, it was the topic of the third episode of our podcast over a year ago. (Our conclusion, aided by EU expert Roger Liddle, was that article 50 is revocable. You heard it here first.)

If you want to carry on being ahead of the curve, in today’s podcast Alison McGovern explains what we now know about the economic impact of Brexit – she has also written for the upcoming December issue of the magazine on the same topic.

-Conor Pope, deputy editor

This week on Progress

We must stand up and be honest about the economic impact of leaving the European Union before it’s too late, writes Progress chair Alison McGovern

Read Now >>>

With the House of Commons poised to hear the Government’s legal advice, Stephanie Lloyd and Progress Chair Alison McGovern MP discuss the ongoing Brexit mayhem and explore what it all might mean for our economy.

Read Now >>>

One thing to watch today

Nuclear Winter

Retro Report, the New York Times

Five things to read today

Article 50 can be revoked, says the EU’s top lawyer. So what does that mean for Brexit?

Patrick Maguire, New Statesman

Labour leads contempt proceedings against government over Brexit legal advice

Sienna Rodgers, LabourList

What Michelle Obama means to me, a black woman

June Eric-Udorie, Pool

An assault on a Hungarian university shows authoritarianism in action

Zack Beauchamp, Vox

The CRISPR Baby Scandal Gets Worse by the Day

Ed Yong, Atlantic

Sign up to this email