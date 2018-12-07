EXTRA: Baby got backstop

Just when you think it couldn’t get any worse for Theresa May’s government, they are now not only incompetent at governing, but in contempt of parliament. This week on the extra show Progress deputy director Stephanie Lloyd is joined by Matthew Doyle to talk about whether Geoffrey Cox will be sent to the Tower of London, May’s mathematical mistakes and how parliament can use their newfound control to forge a way out of this mess.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>