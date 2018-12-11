Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Episode 62 with Rachel Reeves MP – Boris Johnson’s had a haircut

December 11, 2018
So that’s it. Theresa May realised she was about to lose the meaningful vote, and she’s responded by trying to take her ball home. Steph and Alison catch up about what’s going to happen next – could Boris Johnson’s haircut hold the answer? (Answer: maybe.)

Also on the pod, Alison chats to Rachel Reeves MP – chair of the business select committee – about the economic outlook for the UK in the wake of Brexit.

