This is an opportunity

The meeting to determine Theresa May’s future is underway. But this meeting will not solve the fundamental deadlock at the heart of Brexit, nor its democratic deficit – and it will not leave us much time to solve either of them.

That is why, as I have argued today, we should be prepared to force a vote of no confidence in the government whatever happens tonight. It may be the best chance we have of forcing an election, failure does not mean we would not get another chance, and it is our best opportunity of opening the door to a public vote.

Labour’s leadership is hesitant to call a parliamentary vote of no confidence in the government since Theresa May pulled her big Brexit vote. But now might actually be the perfect time to do so, argues Conor Pope

So that’s it. Theresa May realised she was about to lose the meaningful vote, and she’s responded by trying to take her ball home. Steph and Alison catch up about what’s going to happen next – could Boris Johnson’s haircut hold the answer? (Answer: maybe.)

Also on the pod, Alison chats to Rachel Reeves MP – chair of the business select committee – about the economic outlook for the UK in the wake of Brexit.

