EXTRA: Has anything changed?

Conor and Alison are joined by Phil Wilson MP to discuss the lack of a withdrawal agreement, Theresa May’s precarious leadership and why being a north east MP doesn’t mean being pro-Brexit.

*Sign up for the Labour Say Whatsapp group at laboursay.eu/whatsapp

Extra reading:

*Why now could still be the right time to force a no confidence vote

Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.

It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.

Our work depends on you.