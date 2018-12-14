No more ‘nothing has changed’

This is originally from the Progress Daily Email. If you like what you see and would like to sign up to receive it, click here.

Last night’s confidence vote has changed the Brexit process. The first steps towards breaking the parliamentary deadlock have now been taken. A general election or public vote on the Brexit deal are starting to look like feasible ways forward.

Should Labour finally put forward a no confidence vote to parliament, they would need less than 10 per cent of the 117 Tory MPs who tried to oust May this week to back them in the ballot to be successful. Some of the more hardline Brexiteers may even vote against the government as a shortcut to removing May, who has now pledged not to lead the party into another election. The upside for Labour here is obvious.

If that did not play out into an election as planned, Labour’s policy is already set: the party would move behind a public vote at a time when the new Conservative leadership shifts towards a no deal, further alienating a core of pro-EU backbenchers. After this week, the logic to reach these events is easier to see.

Conor Pope, deputy editor

The hard Brexiteers’ desired approach to our negotiations with the EU reveal them to be as ignorant as they are reckless, writes Andy Tarrant

As the US media casts its eyes towards 2020, Joe Cox and Stefan Rollnick look to the Democrats for inspiration

Technology giants such as Facebook should be dealt with a much firmer hand by government, writes Sam Bright

So that’s it. Theresa May realised she was about to lose the meaningful vote, and she’s responded by trying to take her ball home. Steph and Alison catch up about what’s going to happen next – could Boris Johnson’s haircut hold the answer? (Answer: maybe.)

Also on the pod, Alison chats to Rachel Reeves MP – chair of the business select committee – about the economic outlook for the UK in the wake of Brexit.

