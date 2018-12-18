63. Brexit coverage: could the news be better?

Could we still see a parliamentary vote on Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement before Christmas? Is there any way the 29 March deadline can be done about? And why are these still unanswered questions?

Conor Pope discusses that with Alison McGovern and Stephanie Lloyd, while Stefan Rollnick interviews journalist Luke Lythgoe from InFacts.

