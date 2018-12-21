EXTRA: No no confidence, no no deal

Conor Pope and Matthew Doyle discuss whether Theresa May’s new deadline is really a new deadline, what happened with the no confidence vote that wasn’t, and whether parliament should be forced to sit over Christmas.

Extra reading:

