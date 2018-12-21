Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Podcast

EXTRA: No no confidence, no no deal

Progress
December 21, 2018
1 min read

Conor Pope and Matthew Doyle discuss whether Theresa May’s new deadline is really a new deadline, what happened with the no confidence vote that wasn’t, and whether parliament should be forced to sit over Christmas.

*Sign up for the Labour Say Whatsapp group at laboursay.eu/whatsapp

Extra reading:

*Donate to Streetlink in memory of Gyula Remes

Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.

It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.

Our work depends on you.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Progress

is a movement of centre-left Labour members.

View all posts

You may also like

Sign up to our daily roundup email

Before you go!

int(0)